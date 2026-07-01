ETV Bharat / entertainment

Once Edited Out Of Mahesh Babu's Film, Satyadev Now Cherishes Superstar's 'Priceless' Voice-Over For Rao Bahadur

Hyderabad: Actor Satyadev Kancharana is all set for the release of his upcoming psychological drama Rao Bahadur. While promoting the film, the actor looked back at an emotional chapter from his career involving superstar Mahesh Babu and spoke about how things have come full circle.

During a recent media interaction, Satyadev revealed that he had once worked in Mahesh Babu's Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. However, his role did not make it to the final version of the film. Years later, he now finds himself in a very different situation, with Rao Bahadur being presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment. To make the moment even more special, Mahesh Babu has also given the voice-over for the film's teaser.

Satyadev Kancharana (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Sharing his feelings, Satyadev said it was a moment he would always remember.

"I had worked with Mahesh Babu garu in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, but unfortunately my scene was cut. So hearing Mahesh Babu garu say, 'Satyadev in...' while giving the voice-over for my film was an unforgettable moment. Mahesh Babu garu's voice-over is truly priceless."

The actor also revealed that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar watched Rao Bahadur together before its release. According to Satyadev, the two spent nearly 40 minutes discussing the film after the screening.

He added that Mahesh Babu was highly impressed and even described Rao Bahadur as "a Telugu film never seen before." Filmmaker Sukumar, who also watched the film, reportedly shared a similar opinion. Satyadev said audiences would understand why everyone has been using that description once they watch the movie in theatres.

Satyadev also thanked the film's producers for standing by the project and making sure it reaches audiences on a grand scale. He mentioned that some of his previous films struggled because of limited marketing but said this time the producers have taken complete responsibility.