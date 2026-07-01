Once Edited Out Of Mahesh Babu's Film, Satyadev Now Cherishes Superstar's 'Priceless' Voice-Over For Rao Bahadur
Satyadev recalls his role being cut from Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, calling Mahesh Babu's voice-over for Rao Bahadur a priceless full-circle moment.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Satyadev Kancharana is all set for the release of his upcoming psychological drama Rao Bahadur. While promoting the film, the actor looked back at an emotional chapter from his career involving superstar Mahesh Babu and spoke about how things have come full circle.
During a recent media interaction, Satyadev revealed that he had once worked in Mahesh Babu's Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. However, his role did not make it to the final version of the film. Years later, he now finds himself in a very different situation, with Rao Bahadur being presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment. To make the moment even more special, Mahesh Babu has also given the voice-over for the film's teaser.
Sharing his feelings, Satyadev said it was a moment he would always remember.
"I had worked with Mahesh Babu garu in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, but unfortunately my scene was cut. So hearing Mahesh Babu garu say, 'Satyadev in...' while giving the voice-over for my film was an unforgettable moment. Mahesh Babu garu's voice-over is truly priceless."
The actor also revealed that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar watched Rao Bahadur together before its release. According to Satyadev, the two spent nearly 40 minutes discussing the film after the screening.
He added that Mahesh Babu was highly impressed and even described Rao Bahadur as "a Telugu film never seen before." Filmmaker Sukumar, who also watched the film, reportedly shared a similar opinion. Satyadev said audiences would understand why everyone has been using that description once they watch the movie in theatres.
Satyadev also thanked the film's producers for standing by the project and making sure it reaches audiences on a grand scale. He mentioned that some of his previous films struggled because of limited marketing but said this time the producers have taken complete responsibility.
"I must thank Sharath, Anurag and Gopal garu. They first came on board and then brought Mahesh Babu garu into the project. I faced marketing challenges with some of my previous films, but this time they have taken complete responsibility and are giving the film a grand release."
Apart from talking about Mahesh Babu, Satyadev spoke with great confidence about Rao Bahadur. He said the team became even more convinced about the film after watching the completed version.
According to the actor, the makers had always believed they were creating something unique and had even planned to use the tagline, "A Telugu film never seen before." He said hearing the same words from Mahesh Babu after the screening strengthened their belief in the project.
Satyadev also described Rao Bahadur as the most demanding film of his career. He said he had always wanted to perform in a film that required extensive makeup, similar to the work done by actors like Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Vikram.
He revealed that getting into character took hours every day, with nearly five hours spent applying makeup and another one-and-a-half hours removing it. Despite the physically demanding routine, he enjoyed every moment because acting is something he genuinely loves.
The actor believes Rao Bahadur will become a major milestone in his career. "Until now, I looked at my career as before and after Jyothi Lakshmi. Now, I believe people will see it as before Rao Bahadur and after Rao Bahadur."
Directed by Maha Venkatesh, Rao Bahadur is a psychological drama with elements of magical realism and dark comedy. Satyadev plays Ramappa, a character he describes as completely original, saying audiences themselves may begin using the role as a reference point after watching the film.
The actor also praised every department involved in the project, including the writing, cinematography, visual effects, music and performances, saying everyone gave their best.
Rao Bahadur is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, and Eshwaran Vijayaraghavan, under A+S Movies, Srichakraas Entertainments, Mahayana Motion Pictures, and Better Invest Media Vision Fund, respectively. Presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on July 3.
For Satyadev, however, one of the biggest memories associated with the film is the unexpected journey that brought him back to Mahesh Babu. From having his role removed from one of the superstar's films to now receiving Mahesh Babu's support and voice-over for Rao Bahadur, the actor says it is a special moment that he will always cherish.
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