On Rishab Shetty's Birthday, Underprivileged Students Get Emotional; Say His Foundation's Scholarship Changed Their Lives
Rishab Shetty's birthday video showcased his foundation's scholarship initiative, featuring emotional testimonials from beneficiaries and earning widespread praise for his off-screen humanitarian work.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 7, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty turned 43 on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. While social media was flooded with birthday greetings for the Kantara star, it was a heartfelt video shared by his team that truly stood out. The video highlighted the actor’s philanthropic efforts through the Rishab Shetty Foundation.
Besides his contribution to Kannada movies, he has made quiet efforts to make a difference by helping educate disadvantaged children through the scholarship program at the foundation. Many deserving kids have benefited from these scholarships and gained access to education without the burden being placed on their parents.
Released on the actor’s birthday, the video features emotional testimonials from students and parents whose lives have been positively impacted by the initiative.
One student recalled how the scholarship came at a crucial point in her life. “My father passed away one and a half years ago. After that, there was no one left in the family to earn. My mother struggled a lot. At that time, the scholarship provided by Rishab Shetty sir helped me immensely,” she said.
Another parent spoke about the financial hardships they faced while trying to educate their children. “We were going through very difficult times while trying to send our children to school. Paying the school fees had become extremely difficult,” the parent shared.
Another family said, “We couldn’t afford to educate our children the way they had dreamed of.”
Expressing their gratitude, several villagers praised the actor not only for achieving success himself but also for helping children from his hometown build a better future. “He has grown in life and is now helping the children of his own village grow as well. His support is invaluable,” they said. The video also captures emotional moments as some beneficiaries struggle to hold back tears while thanking the actor.
Sharing the video, the Rishab Shetty Foundation wrote in the caption, “Education does not merely change life; it shapes life itself. At Rishab Shetty Foundation, we believe that every deserving child deserves an opportunity to dream, learn, and succeed. Through our Educational Scholarship Initiative, we are proud to support meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds, helping them continue their education with confidence and hope.”
It further wrote, “Every scholarship is more than financial assistance; it’s an investment in a brighter future, stronger communities, and a better tomorrow. Small Act of Good. Brighter Society Tomorrow. Thanks to @yuva_unstoppable and #ShaileshHaribhakti for joining hands with us. #EducationForAll #Scholarship #EmpoweringStudents.”
The video has since gone viral, with fans praising Rishab’s humanitarian efforts. One social media user wrote, “Rishabh sir, you are truly a hero in real life... Once again happy birthday sir.” Another commented, “If a person grows, his family grows, but if a good person grows, the whole town grows.”
Speaking about his movies, Rishab was last seen in Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on October 2, 2025, and reportedly collected around Rs 850 crore worldwide. He is next set to star in Jai Hanuman, backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film's muhurat ceremony took place at Anjanadri Hill earlier this year.