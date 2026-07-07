ETV Bharat / entertainment

On Rishab Shetty's Birthday, Underprivileged Students Get Emotional; Say His Foundation's Scholarship Changed Their Lives

Hyderabad: Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty turned 43 on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. While social media was flooded with birthday greetings for the Kantara star, it was a heartfelt video shared by his team that truly stood out. The video highlighted the actor’s philanthropic efforts through the Rishab Shetty Foundation.

Besides his contribution to Kannada movies, he has made quiet efforts to make a difference by helping educate disadvantaged children through the scholarship program at the foundation. Many deserving kids have benefited from these scholarships and gained access to education without the burden being placed on their parents.

Released on the actor’s birthday, the video features emotional testimonials from students and parents whose lives have been positively impacted by the initiative.

One student recalled how the scholarship came at a crucial point in her life. “My father passed away one and a half years ago. After that, there was no one left in the family to earn. My mother struggled a lot. At that time, the scholarship provided by Rishab Shetty sir helped me immensely,” she said.

Another parent spoke about the financial hardships they faced while trying to educate their children. “We were going through very difficult times while trying to send our children to school. Paying the school fees had become extremely difficult,” the parent shared.

Another family said, “We couldn’t afford to educate our children the way they had dreamed of.”