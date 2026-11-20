OM X Review: What Are Audiences Saying About Dhanush And Mammootty's Latest Thriller
OM receives mixed audience reactions, with praise for Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, cinematography and music, while slow pacing draws criticism.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi have finally arrived on the big screen with their much-awaited spy-action thriller OM: Operation Mole. The film hit theatres on November 20, 2026, and early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that it has managed to impress audiences with its performances and technical brilliance. However, the film's slow pacing and predictable storyline have also drawn criticism.
As the first audience reactions started pouring in, one thing became clear that the film has several moments that work particularly well on the big screen. Viewers have been especially impressed by the combination of Dhanush and Mammootty, whose screen presence has emerged as one of the biggest talking points.
One viewer described the two actors sharing the frame as an unmatched combination, while another called their presence pure cinema. Dhanush has received praise for his energetic performance, with fans particularly appreciating his screen presence in the action sequences. Mammootty, meanwhile, has attracted attention for his commanding performance.
Sai Pallavi has also received considerable appreciation. Several viewers have highlighted her strong and powerful role, with some even describing the film as a showcase for her and Mammootty's acting skills. The supporting cast adds further weight to the film's narrative.
#OMMovie 🥹❤️ TWO POWERHOUSES. ONE FRAME. UNMATCHED AURA! 🥵🔥 @mammukka & @dhanushkraja together = PURE GOOSEBUMPS! 🥶💥 WHAT A SIGHT! ❤️🔥 #OperationMole #OM #Dhanush #Mammootty #OMChapter1 #Kollywood https://t.co/VFRgW846Hz— Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) November 20, 2026
OM X Review: First Half And Interval Block Win Appreciation
The first half appears to be one of the film's strongest aspects. Early viewers have described it as engaging, with the director taking time to establish the investigation and gradually build tension. The interval sequence, in particular, has received enthusiastic reactions. Audiences have praised its emotional impact and the way it sets up the events that follow.
1st half blast Blast uh💥💥💥 @Dhanush mass Thalaiva 🥳🥳🥳 @SaiAbhyankkar bro 🏃 marana mass pannita bgm background score la theri theri 🥳🥳💥💥💥 @Rajkumar_KP ❤️💥 thanks Anna ❤️ Another blockbuster #OM #Dhanush #OM https://t.co/Axp5mGwprA— Ranush (@Ranushdfc) November 20, 2026
One viewer called the interval a moment that sets the screen on fire, suggesting that the film builds towards a strong theatrical high point. The investigation angle and the research that went into the subject have also found appreciation among viewers. The portions involving red sandalwood smuggling have added an interesting dimension to the spy thriller.
THE INTERVAL JUST SET THE SCREEN ON FIRE! 🔥 Mammootty & Dhanush are pure magic the second half looks ready to explode! #Dhanush #Ommovie #OM https://t.co/RbXdSTo5HN— LotusGrow (@Lowg1515) November 20, 2026
Sai Abhyankkar's Music And Cinematography Get Thumbs Up
Apart from the performances, the technical departments have emerged as another highlight of OM. Sai Abhyankkar's background score has received particularly positive reactions, with viewers crediting the music for adding intensity to several sequences. The song Alakalova has also caught the attention of audiences.
A single-shot sequence has emerged as another talking point, with viewers appreciating the execution and visual presentation. Cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K has received praise for the film's visuals, while the background score has helped elevate its action and emotional moments. Several viewers believe these elements make OM a more engaging experience on the big screen.
#OM #Ommovie #Dhanush & #Mammuka Show Good Research by Dir.RP , Sai very strong and powerful role interval 🔥 @SaiAbhyankkar Music 🔥 Run time only feels long Overall Good investigation thriller #Om #OM #Dhanush #Mammootty #saipallavi #sreeleela #sai— TAMILAN HUSSAIN (@Voiceofpeoplezz) November 20, 2026
Slow Pacing And Predictable Storyline Disappoint Some Viewers
Despite the positive reactions, OM has not received unanimous appreciation. Some viewers have pointed out that the film feels lengthy, particularly during its second half. A few have also mentioned minor lags that affect the overall flow. The storyline has been described as predictable by some viewers, while the sound design has received mixed feedback. Although the interval block and first half have generated considerable excitement, the second half appears to have divided audiences.
PURE CINEMA. UNMATCHED INTENSITY. ABSOLUTE MADNESS! 🔥 #OM hits differently on the big screen! Mammootty & Dhanush are bringing the heat! #OMChapter1 #OMMovie #Dhanush https://t.co/cvYqhil4sW— LotusGrow (@Lowg1515) November 20, 2026
More About OM: Operation Mole
Directed and written by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for Amaran, OM: Operation Mole is an espionage-action thriller featuring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film follows a special task force investigating an organised crime network and forest-related operations in Tiruvannamalai, with a red sandalwood smuggling racket forming an important part of its premise.
Except few flaws in 2nd half #OM is good 4/5 A sai pallavi & mammooty show. Both nailed it. @SaiAbhyankkar arumayana work saare, your music made it theatre worthy Cinematography 💥 #Dhanush #Sreeleela #SaiPallavi #SaiAbhyankkar #Mammootty https://t.co/ANxnrNKfh8— _das_anna_ (@__das_anna__) November 20, 2026
Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K is the cinematographer, and R. Kalaivanan has handled the editing. The film has a runtime of two hours and 56 minutes. Initially scheduled to release on October 16, 2026, it was postponed and eventually arrived in theatres on November 20.