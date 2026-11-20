ETV Bharat / entertainment

OM X Review: What Are Audiences Saying About Dhanush And Mammootty's Latest Thriller

OM X Review ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi have finally arrived on the big screen with their much-awaited spy-action thriller OM: Operation Mole. The film hit theatres on November 20, 2026, and early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that it has managed to impress audiences with its performances and technical brilliance. However, the film's slow pacing and predictable storyline have also drawn criticism.

As the first audience reactions started pouring in, one thing became clear that the film has several moments that work particularly well on the big screen. Viewers have been especially impressed by the combination of Dhanush and Mammootty, whose screen presence has emerged as one of the biggest talking points.

One viewer described the two actors sharing the frame as an unmatched combination, while another called their presence pure cinema. Dhanush has received praise for his energetic performance, with fans particularly appreciating his screen presence in the action sequences. Mammootty, meanwhile, has attracted attention for his commanding performance. Sai Pallavi has also received considerable appreciation. Several viewers have highlighted her strong and powerful role, with some even describing the film as a showcase for her and Mammootty's acting skills. The supporting cast adds further weight to the film's narrative. OM X Review: First Half And Interval Block Win Appreciation The first half appears to be one of the film's strongest aspects. Early viewers have described it as engaging, with the director taking time to establish the investigation and gradually build tension. The interval sequence, in particular, has received enthusiastic reactions. Audiences have praised its emotional impact and the way it sets up the events that follow. One viewer called the interval a moment that sets the screen on fire, suggesting that the film builds towards a strong theatrical high point. The investigation angle and the research that went into the subject have also found appreciation among viewers. The portions involving red sandalwood smuggling have added an interesting dimension to the spy thriller. Sai Abhyankkar's Music And Cinematography Get Thumbs Up