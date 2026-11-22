ETV Bharat / entertainment

OM vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 3: Which Film Is Winning The First Weekend Race?

OM vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Day 3 ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The first weekend at the box office has brought encouraging numbers for both OM: Operation Mole and Aakasamlo Oka Tara. However, Dhanush's action thriller has emerged as the clear winner in the opening weekend race, maintaining a considerable lead over Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu drama. While OM has benefited from a strong opening across multiple languages, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has shown a promising trend after witnessing a significant jump on its second day.

With both films arriving in theatres on November 20, their Sunday collections offer an interesting picture of audience preferences. Here's how the two releases performed on Day 3.

OM: Operation Mole Box Office Collection Day 3 Dhanush's OM: Operation Mole has continued its impressive box office run, collecting an estimated Rs 12.21 crore net in India on Day 3. The film was running across 4,969 shows when the latest figures were reported by trade portal Sacnilk. Its Tamil version contributed the biggest share, earning Rs 9.01 crore, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 2.78 crore. The Hindi version added another Rs 42 lakh to the total. With this, the film's three-day India net collection has reached Rs 46.56 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 54.26 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Sunday figures are awaited. The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore net on Friday before collecting Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday. Although Sunday's estimated collection is lower than its first two days, OM has managed to maintain a strong overall position during its opening weekend. The film has also given Dhanush a new career milestone. With an opening-day India gross of Rs 21 crore, it surpassed Tere Ishk Mein, which had previously held his biggest domestic opening record with Rs 19 crore. Kuberaa, Raayan and Idli Kadai occupy the next positions in the actor's domestic opening rankings. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller also features Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The combination of these actors generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release. However, audience reactions have been mixed, with appreciation for the performances, action sequences and background score, alongside criticism of the screenplay and pacing. Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 3