OM vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 3: Which Film Is Winning The First Weekend Race?
Dhanush's OM: Operation Mole leads the box office race against Aakasamlo Oka Tara on Day 3, while Dulquer Salmaan's film maintains encouraging weekend momentum.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 22, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first weekend at the box office has brought encouraging numbers for both OM: Operation Mole and Aakasamlo Oka Tara. However, Dhanush's action thriller has emerged as the clear winner in the opening weekend race, maintaining a considerable lead over Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu drama. While OM has benefited from a strong opening across multiple languages, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has shown a promising trend after witnessing a significant jump on its second day.
With both films arriving in theatres on November 20, their Sunday collections offer an interesting picture of audience preferences. Here's how the two releases performed on Day 3.
OM: Operation Mole Box Office Collection Day 3
Dhanush's OM: Operation Mole has continued its impressive box office run, collecting an estimated Rs 12.21 crore net in India on Day 3. The film was running across 4,969 shows when the latest figures were reported by trade portal Sacnilk. Its Tamil version contributed the biggest share, earning Rs 9.01 crore, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 2.78 crore. The Hindi version added another Rs 42 lakh to the total.
With this, the film's three-day India net collection has reached Rs 46.56 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 54.26 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Sunday figures are awaited. The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore net on Friday before collecting Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday. Although Sunday's estimated collection is lower than its first two days, OM has managed to maintain a strong overall position during its opening weekend.
The film has also given Dhanush a new career milestone. With an opening-day India gross of Rs 21 crore, it surpassed Tere Ishk Mein, which had previously held his biggest domestic opening record with Rs 19 crore. Kuberaa, Raayan and Idli Kadai occupy the next positions in the actor's domestic opening rankings.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller also features Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The combination of these actors generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release. However, audience reactions have been mixed, with appreciation for the performances, action sequences and background score, alongside criticism of the screenplay and pacing.
Ruling the roost at the worldwide box office 🔥 #OM grosses 75+ crores worldwide in just 2️⃣ days. A @Rajkumar_KP Film @dhanushkraja @mammukka @Sai_Pallavi92 @SaiAbhyankkar #NaseeruddinShah @sreeleela14 #Indrans @RTakeStudios @wunderbarfilms @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishurams @Ezhil_DOP @kalaivananoffl @iamSandy_Off @kavya_sriram @kabilanchelliah @rajeevan69 @JamRokr @kuchirayar73 @HariSounddesign @Synccinema @agscinemas @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @PharsFilm @SitharaEnts @WarnerMusicIN #BinuGeorgeAlexander @DreamBig_film_s @jsujithnair @PenMovies #PenMarudhar @ThinkStudiosInd @divomusicindia @ManojMaddyMM @RIAZtheboss @parasriazahmed1 @teamaimpr— Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms) November 22, 2026
Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 3
Meanwhile, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has delivered a relatively steady performance at the box office. The Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli starrer collected an estimated Rs 4.29 crore net in India on Sunday. The film was running across 1,659 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.19 crore, while the Malayalam version collected Rs 91 lakh. The Tamil version added Rs 19 lakh to the Day 3 total. With its Sunday performance, the film's three-day India net collection has reached Rs 11.64 crore, with the gross collection standing at Rs 13.56 crore.
Unlike OM, which opened strongly before witnessing a gradual decline over the weekend, Aakasamlo Oka Tara showed an encouraging upward trend on Saturday. The film began its theatrical run with Rs 2.90 crore net on Friday, followed by a notable jump to Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday. Sunday's estimated Rs 4.29 crore collection indicates that it has managed to retain much of that momentum. The film has found its strongest audience in the Telugu market, which accounts for the bulk of its domestic earnings. Its Malayalam version has also contributed a decent share, while the Tamil market remains relatively smaller.
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the romantic drama revolves around a young woman from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Determined to overcome social barriers and the doubts surrounding her ambitions, she finds support from a middle-class man who becomes an important part of her journey. The film blends romance with an aspirational story about chasing one's dreams.
OM vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Who Is Leading The Box Office Race?
There is a considerable difference between the two films' opening weekend performances. OM has collected Rs 46.56 crore net in India, while Aakasamlo Oka Tara stands at Rs 11.64 crore. Dhanush's film has therefore earned four times the domestic net collection of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer in their first three days.
However, the two films have displayed different box office trends. OM started with a much bigger opening and continues to lead comfortably despite a gradual decline in daily collections. Aakasamlo Oka Tara, on the other hand, has benefited from a strong Saturday jump and maintained a similar level on Sunday.
The coming weekdays will be crucial for both releases. OM will need to sustain its collections beyond the opening weekend, especially with mixed audience reactions potentially affecting its long-term run. Aakasamlo Oka Tara will look to build on its weekend momentum and attract more viewers through positive word of mouth.