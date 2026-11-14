OM Trailer Highlights: Dhanush, Mammootty And Sai Pallavi Lead High-Stakes Red Sandalwood Smuggling Drama
The trailer for OM gives a quick look into director Rajkumar Periasamy's intense drama focused on red sandalwood smuggling and stars Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi on opposing sides.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: After a long delay, the makers of OM dropped the trailer late last night. The film is now officially called OM: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood. OM trailer hints that the film is set in the dark world of red sandalwood smuggling. What makes it intense is a CBI mission to crack down on the nexus's underbelly and two powerful men on opposite sides of the law.
The trailer was supposed to release at 7 PM on November 13 but the launch event got delayed by hours and the video finally came out close to midnight. But in no time it started trending on social media platforms and the early reactions are mostly positive.
The trailer opens with text "Some of these things actually happened" unfolding on screen while Suprabhatam, a prayer that many South Indian Hindu households wake up to plays in the background.
We are then taken into the world of Operation Mole which is a secret police operation led by CBI officer Nithya Reddy, played by Sai Pallavi. Sai as a woman in uniform who is leading the charge is completely in contrast to her Sita avatar in Ramayana.
The story takes place between two temple towns where the red sandalwood trade has become a dangerous illegal business. The visuals suggest the story is inspired by real-life incidents around woodcutters in the Tiruvannamalai forest area.
Dhanush As D-402: Who He Is In Real?
Dhanush is introduced as D-402 from the D team working in the organized crime intelligence unit. He is also seen playing a woodcutter who gets pulled deep into the red sandalwood syndicate. He looks raw and intense in a rugged avatar.
The trailer hints that his character may have infiltrated the criminal network, or he may be working from inside as part of the operation. Is he a victim, a mole, or a man playing both sides? This mystery seems the main hook.
Mammootty As Siya Steals The Show
This is his first collaboration with Dhanush and also his return to Tamil cinema after a long gap of nearly seven years. He plays a character called Siya also known as Burma Karthikeyan or Burma Karthik.
In the trailer, Mammootty appears in a powerful role. In some shots he looks like a politician while in others he is the man who controls the entire smuggling trade. Mammootty as Siya is powerful and many fans on social media say he is the one who steals the trailer.
What Else Stands Out
Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah are also part of the cast. Naseeruddin Shah appears briefly in OM trailer, but his role is still kept under wraps. Sreeleela is seen in the role of Dhanush's wife in the film.
The background score by Sai Abhyankkar is another highlight. Many viewers have praised the music, saying it elevates the action scenes to another level. The action is choreographed by Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee and the action piece choreographed by them look massive and real.
OM is written and directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, and is planned as the first part of a duology.
OM Chapter 1 will open in cinema halls on November 20. Yes, the makers kept the glimpse close to release. To be precise trailer arrived just six days before the release.
After moving OM from October to avoid a clash with Jailer 2 and later with Suriya's Scene, Dhanush has now locked a clear solo window.
If the trailer is anything to go by, OM is a gritty thriller mounted on shoulders of strong performers like Mammootty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.