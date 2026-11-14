ETV Bharat / entertainment

OM Trailer Highlights: Dhanush, Mammootty And Sai Pallavi Lead High-Stakes Red Sandalwood Smuggling Drama

OM Trailer Out Now ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: After a long delay, the makers of OM dropped the trailer late last night. The film is now officially called OM: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood. OM trailer hints that the film is set in the dark world of red sandalwood smuggling. What makes it intense is a CBI mission to crack down on the nexus's underbelly and two powerful men on opposite sides of the law.

The trailer was supposed to release at 7 PM on November 13 but the launch event got delayed by hours and the video finally came out close to midnight. But in no time it started trending on social media platforms and the early reactions are mostly positive.

The trailer opens with text "Some of these things actually happened" unfolding on screen while Suprabhatam, a prayer that many South Indian Hindu households wake up to plays in the background. We are then taken into the world of Operation Mole which is a secret police operation led by CBI officer Nithya Reddy, played by Sai Pallavi. Sai as a woman in uniform who is leading the charge is completely in contrast to her Sita avatar in Ramayana. The story takes place between two temple towns where the red sandalwood trade has become a dangerous illegal business. The visuals suggest the story is inspired by real-life incidents around woodcutters in the Tiruvannamalai forest area. Dhanush As D-402: Who He Is In Real? Dhanush is introduced as D-402 from the D team working in the organized crime intelligence unit. He is also seen playing a woodcutter who gets pulled deep into the red sandalwood syndicate. He looks raw and intense in a rugged avatar. The trailer hints that his character may have infiltrated the criminal network, or he may be working from inside as part of the operation. Is he a victim, a mole, or a man playing both sides? This mystery seems the main hook. Mammootty As Siya Steals The Show