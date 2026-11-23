ETV Bharat / entertainment

OM Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Despite Sharp Monday Drop

Hyderabad: Dhanush’s OM has completed its first weekend in theatres. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the spy thriller has managed to deliver the biggest opening weekend of Dhanush’s career. However, the film’s collections have been declining since its release, and its first Monday performance indicates a sharp drop after the weekend.

The film, which also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, has performed well across its Tamil and Telugu versions. Its worldwide earnings have also crossed an important milestone, although there is a difference between the collection figures shared by the makers and those reported by trade trackers. Here’s a look at OM’s latest box office performance.

OM Box Office Collection Day 4

OM has collected Rs 4.55 crore net in India on Day 4 so far. With this, its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 54.80 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 63.67 crore.

The Tamil version continues to contribute the most to the film’s earnings. It has collected Rs 2.98 crore from 2,777 shows on Day 4. The Telugu version has added Rs 1.36 crore from 1,506 shows, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 21 lakh from 971 shows.

The film has been running across 5,254 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 21.1% so far. Its Monday collection has dropped considerably compared to the previous day. OM collected Rs 15.90 crore net on Day 3, while its final collections on Day 2 stood at Rs 16.25 crore. Its opening-day collection was Rs 18.10 crore.

The latest figures suggest that the film is facing its first major weekday test after a strong opening weekend. However, the final Day 4 numbers are yet to be reported, and the current figures are live estimates.

OM Worldwide Box Office Collection: Makers Announce Rs 101.7 Crore

Despite the decline in domestic collections, OM has achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office. On Monday, the film’s production houses, Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, announced that it had grossed Rs 101.7 crore worldwide within its first three days.

However, trade tracker Sacnilk reported a different figure. According to its estimates, the film collected Rs 50.25 crore net and Rs 58.30 crore gross in India during its first three days. With overseas earnings of Rs 27 crore, its reported worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 85.30 crore.