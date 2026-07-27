Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak Crowned Winner Of Indian Idol Season 16; Takes Home Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh
Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer and person, and I'll always cherish everything I have learnt along the way, Jyotirmayee said.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST
It was Ollywood singer Jyotirmayee Nayak who lifted the coveted trophy of Indian Idol Season 16 after giving memorable performances throughout the season, which lasted for several months. Tanishk Shukla from Jabalpur emerged as the first runner-up. Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu and Suhail Sufi were among the other finalists.
On the grand finale which was telecast on Sunday night, Jyotirmayee closed her journey on the show with a performance of 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan'. She took home the trophy along with a prize money of Rs 20 lakh.
And the stage found its newest star🥹— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 26, 2026
Congratulations #jyotirmayeenayak_official18 for an amazing win❤️#IndianIdol #IndianIdolOnSonyLIV #SonyLIV #SonyLIVShows #WeekendEntertainment pic.twitter.com/glwXODH2Mb
Every single episode, she has received applause from audiences as well as the judges on the singing reality show. She won widespread praise for her rendition of 'Oo Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Naachungi', which earned a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini. She also impressed veteran actor Leena Chandavarkar with her performance of 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain'.
Before her entry into Indian Idol, Jyotirmayee had already built a career in the Odia music industry. Over the years, she has sung nearly 1000 songs, both devotional and film songs, in the Ollywood industry. Beyond singing, she also took care of cancer patients through music therapy.
After being crowned the winner of Indian Idol, Jyotirmayee spoke about her journey and thanked her family, the judges, the show's team, and viewers for supporting her throughout the season. She said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I will always cherish everything I have learnt along the way."
The 16th season of Indian Idol, themed 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', celebrated popular songs from different eras and became so popular that it was given two extensions of three months each. The grand finale featured judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, along with special guests Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, Urmila Matondkar and several other celebrities.
Also Read: