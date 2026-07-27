ETV Bharat / entertainment

Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak Crowned Winner Of Indian Idol Season 16; Takes Home Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh

It was Ollywood singer Jyotirmayee Nayak who lifted the coveted trophy of Indian Idol Season 16 after giving memorable performances throughout the season, which lasted for several months. Tanishk Shukla from Jabalpur emerged as the first runner-up. Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu and Suhail Sufi were among the other finalists.

On the grand finale which was telecast on Sunday night, Jyotirmayee closed her journey on the show with a performance of 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan'. She took home the trophy along with a prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Every single episode, she has received applause from audiences as well as the judges on the singing reality show. She won widespread praise for her rendition of 'Oo Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Naachungi', which earned a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini. She also impressed veteran actor Leena Chandavarkar with her performance of 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain'.