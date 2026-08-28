Ganjam’s Bagha Nacha Reaches Global Stage Through Odia Short Film ‘Adamya’
Portraying Ganjam’s Bagha Nacha and village life, Odia short film Adamya has earned international recognition and will be honoured in Italy, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Berhampur/Bhubaneswar: Once, the beat of the ghuduki was heard in the streets in Ganjam, where performers painted in bright colours brought the traditional Bagha Nacha, or tiger dance, to life. Generations grew up watching the folk form at fairs and festivals. Now, the same village tradition is preparing for a much bigger stage.
Adamya, an Odia short film rooted in Ganjam’s folk arts and rural life, has been selected for recognition at an international film festival in Italy. Carrying the sights, sounds and stories of the district, the film will be honoured at the Magical Cairo Notte International Film Festival, scheduled to be held from September 19 to 21.
The international recognition comes after the film’s success in Mumbai, where it won several awards earlier this month. For its makers, the journey from the villages of Ganjam to Italy is not merely a cinematic achievement. It is also an opportunity to introduce the district’s fading folk traditions to a wider audience.
Produced by Nrityam Kala Research Centre in Hinjilicut, the 40-45-minute film brings together Bagha Nacha, ghuduki, Odissi and elements through everyday village life. Many of those seen on screen are local residents and performers with little or no previous experience of facing a camera.
“Most of them had never acted before. That was challenging, but it also gave the film its honesty. The scenes do not carry only performances; they carry the real experiences of people rooted in this soil,” Krishna said.
The film was made on Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh budget. Financial constraints repeatedly slowed the production, while working with an inexperienced cast required patience and preparation. The project could eventually be completed with help from the artistes, local residents and well-wishers.
For writer Simanchal Maharana, the purpose of Adamya went beyond telling a fictional story. He wanted the film to document and preserve folk forms that are gradually losing space in public life. “If the folk arts of Ganjam survive, they will continue to remain part of our lives. We have tried to present them in a living form through the story, instead of treating them merely as objects from the past,” Maharana said.
The village setting is, therefore, not simply a backdrop. Its music, dances, customs and people shape the story. The tiger dance, once familiar across village fairs in Ganjam, holds a particularly important place in the film.
Krishna, who has helmed more than 30 short films, said Adamya remained special because it drew directly from Ganjam’s cultural identity. His films have earlier received awards in South Africa, Tunisia and Mauritius, but the recognition for Adamya has brought a different sense of satisfaction.
“To stand on a foreign stage with the Tricolour around my shoulders will be a proud moment. This film belongs to Ganjam and its folk artistes and taking their art abroad makes the honour even more meaningful,” he said.
Before being invited abroad, Adamya made an impression at the Nirmal Pandey Smriti Film Festival in Mumbai on August 11. It was named Best Short Film, while Krishna received the Best Director award. Sanchita Patra won Best Actress, Abhishek Maharana and DK were honoured for Best Music, and Ranjit Kumar Rath received the Best Cinematographer award.
Sanchita plays Nandini in the film. Calling Adamya one of the most important projects of her career, she said its portrayal of Ganjam’s folklore, culture and tiger dance had attracted interest beyond Odisha.
“It is a matter of pride that audiences abroad are curious about a folk form belonging to our region,” said Sanchita, who is pursuing her studies alongside acting.
Kajal Behera plays Kusum, a village girl. She said her desire to try something new encouraged her to manage acting alongside her education. The cast also includes Vivek Dakua, Pritiranjan Pradhan, Sweety, Shubham, Kshirasindhu Mohanty, Narayan Maharana, Madhusudan Mishra, Sapan Kumar Sethi, Gitanjali Samantaray and Jayaprakash Das.
For the cast and crew, the invitation from Italy has brought excitement, but also a practical worry. With limited resources, arranging international travel remains difficult. They hope government support will allow the director and writer to attend the festival and receive the honour in person.
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