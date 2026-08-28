ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ganjam’s Bagha Nacha Reaches Global Stage Through Odia Short Film ‘Adamya’

Berhampur/Bhubaneswar: Once, the beat of the ghuduki was heard in the streets in Ganjam, where performers painted in bright colours brought the traditional Bagha Nacha, or tiger dance, to life. Generations grew up watching the folk form at fairs and festivals. Now, the same village tradition is preparing for a much bigger stage.

Adamya, an Odia short film rooted in Ganjam’s folk arts and rural life, has been selected for recognition at an international film festival in Italy. Carrying the sights, sounds and stories of the district, the film will be honoured at the Magical Cairo Notte International Film Festival, scheduled to be held from September 19 to 21.

The international recognition comes after the film’s success in Mumbai, where it won several awards earlier this month. For its makers, the journey from the villages of Ganjam to Italy is not merely a cinematic achievement. It is also an opportunity to introduce the district’s fading folk traditions to a wider audience.

Ganjam’s Bagha Nacha Reaches Global Stage Through Odia Short Film ‘Adamya’ (ETV Bharat)

Produced by Nrityam Kala Research Centre in Hinjilicut, the 40-45-minute film brings together Bagha Nacha, ghuduki, Odissi and elements through everyday village life. Many of those seen on screen are local residents and performers with little or no previous experience of facing a camera.

“Most of them had never acted before. That was challenging, but it also gave the film its honesty. The scenes do not carry only performances; they carry the real experiences of people rooted in this soil,” Krishna said.

Ganjam’s Bagha Nacha Reaches Global Stage Through Odia Short Film ‘Adamya’ (ETV Bharat)

The film was made on Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh budget. Financial constraints repeatedly slowed the production, while working with an inexperienced cast required patience and preparation. The project could eventually be completed with help from the artistes, local residents and well-wishers.