ETV Bharat / entertainment

Odia Short Film 'Kali Ra Asha' Among Top Three At Kishan Film Festival

Filmmaker Atish Kumar Rout, expressing gratitude for the recognition, said the film was conceived as a tribute to India’s farmers. “Kali Ra Asha is about not giving up. It reflects the spirit of countless farming families who, despite adversity, continue to believe that tomorrow will be better. Being recognised among the top three films at a national festival dedicated to farmers is extremely meaningful for us,” Rout said.

Centred on the poignant relationship between a grandfather and grandson, showing the change in approach among different generations towards problems and how young people are open to adopting technology. Without melodrama, the film beautifully captured the silent struggles of rural families.

Bhubaneswar: Odia short film ‘Kali Ra Asha’ has brought national recognition to Odisha’s independent cinema. The film was selected among the top three films at the first-ever Kisan Film Festival last month. Chosen from over 600 films submitted from across India, the 12-minute film showed agrarian realities and challenges faced by farmers. The story also depicted how hope and resilience can help overcome the issues caused by industrialisation and climate change.

The story has been shot at a farmland in the backdrop of a big industry. The old farmer suddenly discovered that the soil of his land is losing its quality and fertility. He also found that the seeds he sown were not germinating. Then his grandson tried soil restoration by watching some videos on YouTube, and his experiment was successful. Other farmers in the village also expressed their interest in following him.

Praising the film industrialist, Anand Mahindra wrote in his X post, “From inherited struggles to renewed strength. A grandson stands firmly by his farmer grandfather. Mechanisation becomes an ally. The farm survives, and hope endures. A moving and beautifully crafted film that captures resilience with quiet honesty. A must watch.”

Atish Kumar Rout is no stranger to critical acclaim. His debut production, “Mu Raja Tu Rani”, was a box-office hit in Odisha and earned a state film award for music. He followed it up with “Bhaunri”, a hard-hitting film on the life of a youth branded as a Maoist, which won two Odisha State Film Awards and was showcased at Mumbai’s Kalaghoda Film Festival.

His later works continued to blend strong narratives with social relevance. “Daalcheeni” emerged as one of the most celebrated Odia films in recent years, winning multiple national and international awards even before its release, including Best Feature Film at the 33rd Odisha State Film Awards (2021). Political-family drama “Vote” further cemented his reputation, earning accolades across major film festivals in India and securing him the Best Producer Award at the International Film Festival of Odisha 2024.

Rout has also consistently explored short films as a medium for social change. From women’s empowerment in Pratibaada to disability and technology in Aarav, his films have been screened and awarded at prestigious platforms nationwide.

Read More