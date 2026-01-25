ETV Bharat / entertainment

Odia Music Composer Abhijit Majumdar Passes Away At 54

Abhijit Majumdar had been suffering from health problems for a long time. He was first admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack after his condition suddenly worsened. He was then shifted to AIIMS here for better treatment. Doctors treated him for several months, and at one stage his health showed signs of improvement. He was moved out of the ICU and kept in the general ward.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Odia film and music industry is mourning the death of well-known singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar. He passed away on Sunday morning at AIIMS Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment. He was 54 years old.

However, his condition worsened again on January 23 after he developed a fever and infection. On Sunday morning, he suffered a heart attack. Doctors immediately tried to revive him and gave CPR, but their efforts failed. He was declared dead at 9:02 am.

Abhijit was born on September 11, 1971, in Sambalpur. He later moved to Cuttack, where he built his career in music. He entered the music industry in 1991. He first worked on Sambalpuri songs and albums, which made him popular among listeners. Over time, he became a familiar name in Odia films, albums, and television. He made his debut as a music director in 2000 with the Odia film Kashia Kapila. In his long career, he composed music for more than 700 songs.

After the news of his death broke, several leaders and well-known personalities offered their condolences. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Parvathi Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others paid tribute to him and remembered his contribution to Odia music. Abhijit's passing has left a deep void in the Odia cultural world. Fans across the state are remembering him through his songs.