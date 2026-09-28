October 2026 Theatrical Releases: Drishyam 3, Jailer 2, Udta Teer, Digger & More Films To Hit Screens Next Month
October 2026 brings a packed theatrical lineup, with Drishyam 3, Jailer 2, Udta Teer, Digger, Verity, Ranabaali and several other major releases.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 28, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: October 2026 is set to be a busy month for movie lovers, with several big-ticket films arriving in theatres across languages. From Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer and Tom Cruise’s Digger, the month has a mix of action, thriller, comedy, romance and drama. Along with these major releases, films such as Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Sigma, Verity, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Ranabaali are also lined up for theatrical release.
Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai (Tamil)
Release Date: October 1
Director: Ram
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Soori, Anjali
Genre: Romance, Fantasy
Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai centres on a chance meeting on a moving train between a normal 32-year-old traveller and an 8,000-year-old immortal man.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion (Hindi)
Release Date: October 2
Director: Abhishek Pathak
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor
Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Drishyam: The Conclusion is the final chapter of the thriller franchise. In the movie, Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) faces his darkest chapter as new evidence threatens his family’s secret.
Sigma (Tamil)
Release Date: October 2
Director: Jason Sanjay, Faria Abdullah
Cast: Sundeep Kishan
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller, Heist
Sigma follows an ordinary radio host who finds himself unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous underworld run by a ruthless kingpin. After being betrayed and losing everything, he transforms into a daring maverick who plans an audacious heist and treasure hunt to reclaim what is his.
Digger (Hollywood)
Release Date: October 2
Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons
Genre: Black Comedy
Digger is about a wealthy, eccentric oil tycoon named Digger Rockwell who accidentally triggers a global environmental catastrophe through a drilling operation. To protect his massive ego and fortune, he embarks on a chaotic mission to manipulate public perception and prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster destroys everything.
Verity (Hollywood)
Release Date: October 2
Director: Michael Showalter
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett
Genre: Mystery, Psychological Thriller
In Verity, a struggling writer is hired to finish a bestselling book series for an injured author who is unable to write. While staying at the author’s home, she discovers a hidden diary containing horrific confessions about the family’s dark past.
Don’t Trouble the Trouble (Telugu)
Release Date: October 2
Director: Shashank Yeleti
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva
Genre: Fantasy, Comedy
In Don’t Trouble the Trouble, a fake street magician named Suri accidentally makes a young girl vanish during a magic trick. He soon discovers that she is a real, superpowered genie, and the two go on a wild magical adventure together.
Udta Teer (Hindi)
Release Date: October 9
Director: Akash A. Kaushik
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover
Genre: Comedy, Action, Patriotic Satire
Udta Teer follows Bilal Ahmed (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy sent to India who suffers memory loss after a sudden bomb blast. He wakes up completely forgetting his real identity and country, instead hilariously believing he is a patriotic Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer.
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 (Telugu)
Release Date: October
Director: Trivikram Srinivas
Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty
Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
The movie Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 follows a seemingly perfect family whose happy life at House No. 47 starts to break apart after unexpected events reveal hidden secrets and deep-seated tensions. As their ideal public image unravels, the family members are forced to face harsh realities and handle sudden danger.
Jailer 2 (Tamil)
Release Date: October 15
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Cast: Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Thriller
Jailer 2 centres around a retired officer whose peaceful life is disrupted when a criminal organisation threatens his family. He must use his violent past and skills one final time to fight a powerful new underworld empire and protect his loved ones.
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam (Hindi)
Release Date: October 16
Director: Avinash Arun
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher
Genre: Biographical Legal Drama
The movie chronicles the legal battles and personal sacrifices of India’s special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam, as he fights to deliver justice. It focuses on modern trials, specifically his relentless courtroom battle to convict 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab and expose the conspiracy network behind the attacks.
Nayyi Navelli (Hindi)
Release Date: October 16
Director: Balaji Mohan
Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Addinath M. Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee
Genre: Horror-Comedy
A picture-perfect new bride named Mohini (played by Yami Gautam Dhar) moves into a chaotic family home in Meerut and miraculously transforms it into a peaceful paradise. However, things take a supernatural turn when her suspicious brother-in-law begins to believe that her flawless behaviour hides a dark secret and that she is actually a daayan (witch).
Ranabaali (Telugu)
Release Date: October 16
Director: Rahul Sankrityan
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo
Genre: Period Action Drama
Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows a tribal warrior named Ranabaali (played by Vijay Deverakonda) who rises up to defend his starving community. Alongside his wife Jayamma (Rashmika Mandanna), he leads a violent guerrilla rebellion to raid grain hoards and shatter the oppressive rule of the British commissioner, Sir Theodore Hector (Arnold Vosloo).
Street Fighter (Hollywood)
Release Date: October 16
Director: Kitao Sakurai
Cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa
Genre: Action, Adventure
Street Fighter follows two former best friends, Ryu and Ken, who are brought back together by Chun-Li to compete in the "World Warrior Tournament". However, they soon discover a dangerous conspiracy behind the tournament that forces them to fight each other and confront the darkness of their past.
Irandu Vaanam (Tamil)
Release Date: October 23
Director: Ram Kumar
Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Mamitha Baiju
Genre: Romantic Drama
Irandu Vaanam is an emotional romantic drama about two people with completely different personalities whose deep love for each other is tested by an unexpected tragedy.