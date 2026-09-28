ETV Bharat / entertainment

October 2026 Theatrical Releases: Drishyam 3, Jailer 2, Udta Teer, Digger & More Films To Hit Screens Next Month

Hyderabad: October 2026 is set to be a busy month for movie lovers, with several big-ticket films arriving in theatres across languages. From Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer and Tom Cruise’s Digger, the month has a mix of action, thriller, comedy, romance and drama. Along with these major releases, films such as Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Sigma, Verity, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Ranabaali are also lined up for theatrical release.

In Don’t Trouble the Trouble, a fake street magician named Suri accidentally makes a young girl vanish during a magic trick. He soon discovers that she is a real, superpowered genie, and the two go on a wild magical adventure together.

In Verity, a struggling writer is hired to finish a bestselling book series for an injured author who is unable to write. While staying at the author’s home, she discovers a hidden diary containing horrific confessions about the family’s dark past.

Digger is about a wealthy, eccentric oil tycoon named Digger Rockwell who accidentally triggers a global environmental catastrophe through a drilling operation. To protect his massive ego and fortune, he embarks on a chaotic mission to manipulate public perception and prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster destroys everything.

Sigma follows an ordinary radio host who finds himself unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous underworld run by a ruthless kingpin. After being betrayed and losing everything, he transforms into a daring maverick who plans an audacious heist and treasure hunt to reclaim what is his.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the final chapter of the thriller franchise. In the movie, Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) faces his darkest chapter as new evidence threatens his family’s secret.

Udta Teer (Hindi)

Release Date: October 9

Director: Akash A. Kaushik

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover

Genre: Comedy, Action, Patriotic Satire

Udta Teer follows Bilal Ahmed (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy sent to India who suffers memory loss after a sudden bomb blast. He wakes up completely forgetting his real identity and country, instead hilariously believing he is a patriotic Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 (Telugu)

Release Date: October

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

The movie Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 follows a seemingly perfect family whose happy life at House No. 47 starts to break apart after unexpected events reveal hidden secrets and deep-seated tensions. As their ideal public image unravels, the family members are forced to face harsh realities and handle sudden danger.

Jailer 2 (Tamil)

Release Date: October 15

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Cast: Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Jailer 2 centres around a retired officer whose peaceful life is disrupted when a criminal organisation threatens his family. He must use his violent past and skills one final time to fight a powerful new underworld empire and protect his loved ones.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam (Hindi)

Release Date: October 16

Director: Avinash Arun

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher

Genre: Biographical Legal Drama

The movie chronicles the legal battles and personal sacrifices of India’s special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam, as he fights to deliver justice. It focuses on modern trials, specifically his relentless courtroom battle to convict 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab and expose the conspiracy network behind the attacks.

Nayyi Navelli (Hindi)

Release Date: October 16

Director: Balaji Mohan

Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Addinath M. Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee

Genre: Horror-Comedy

A picture-perfect new bride named Mohini (played by Yami Gautam Dhar) moves into a chaotic family home in Meerut and miraculously transforms it into a peaceful paradise. However, things take a supernatural turn when her suspicious brother-in-law begins to believe that her flawless behaviour hides a dark secret and that she is actually a daayan (witch).

Ranabaali (Telugu)

Release Date: October 16

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo

Genre: Period Action Drama

Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows a tribal warrior named Ranabaali (played by Vijay Deverakonda) who rises up to defend his starving community. Alongside his wife Jayamma (Rashmika Mandanna), he leads a violent guerrilla rebellion to raid grain hoards and shatter the oppressive rule of the British commissioner, Sir Theodore Hector (Arnold Vosloo).

Street Fighter (Hollywood)

Release Date: October 16

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa

Genre: Action, Adventure

Street Fighter follows two former best friends, Ryu and Ken, who are brought back together by Chun-Li to compete in the "World Warrior Tournament". However, they soon discover a dangerous conspiracy behind the tournament that forces them to fight each other and confront the darkness of their past.

Irandu Vaanam (Tamil)

Release Date: October 23

Director: Ram Kumar

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Mamitha Baiju

Genre: Romantic Drama

Irandu Vaanam is an emotional romantic drama about two people with completely different personalities whose deep love for each other is tested by an unexpected tragedy.