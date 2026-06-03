Obsession Fans, Don't Miss These 5 IMDb-Ranked Horror Movies On OTT
Following Obsession's surprise box-office success, here are five must-watch horror films ranked by IMDb ratings, along with details on where to stream them.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The supernatural psychological horror film Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits. Directed by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 6-8 crore but has gone on to earn more than Rs 150 crore worldwide.
The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely music store employee secretly in love with his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). Hoping to win her affection, Bear makes a wish using a supernatural toy known as the "One Wish Willow." While the wish initially appears to work, Nikki's affection quickly turns into a terrifying and uncontrollable obsession, leading to disturbing and deadly consequences.
Blending psychological horror, supernatural elements, and twisted relationship dynamics, Obsession has struck a chord with horror fans around the world. If you enjoyed the film, here are five horror movies worth adding to your watchlist. Ranked according to IMDb ratings, these films offer similar themes of psychological terror, supernatural threats, and dangerous fixations.
Get Out (2017)
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Streaming On: Prime Video
Get Out is a psychological horror film written, co-produced, and directed by Jordan Peele in his directorial debut. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, LaKeith Stanfield, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Catherine Keener, and Betty Gabriel.
The film follows Chris Washington, a Black photographer who travels to an isolated upstate New York estate to meet his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage's, family. He soon uncovers a horrifying conspiracy where wealthy, ageing white individuals kidnap and implant their consciousnesses into the bodies of Black people.
It Follows (2014)
IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
Streaming On: Prime Video
Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, It Follows stars Maika Monroe as nineteen-year-old Jay, who becomes the target of a relentless supernatural entity after a mysterious encounter. The invisible entity relentlessly walks toward its victim. To survive, Jay must pass the entity on by sleeping with someone else, though the curse returns to her if it kills the current target.
Together (2025)
IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Michael Shanks' supernatural body horror film stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie as a couple whose relationship is already under strain when they move to the countryside. What begins as an attempt to start fresh quickly descends into nightmare territory after they encounter a mysterious force that threatens not only their bond but also their physical bodies.
M3GAN (2022)
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Streaming On: Prime Video
Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN combines science fiction, horror, and dark comedy. The story revolves around Gemma, a brilliant roboticist who pairs her newly orphaned niece, Cady, with M3GAN, a life-like AI doll programmed to be the ultimate companion. As Cady heals from her trauma, M3GAN's programming to protect the child goes too far, resulting in lethal, escalating consequences for anyone who gets in the way.
Friend Request (2016)
IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
Streaming On: Prime Video
Directed by Simon Verhoeven, Friend Request puts a supernatural twist on social media culture. In the movie, a popular college student named Laura accepts a Facebook request from a lonely outcast, Marina. After Marina becomes obsessively attached, Laura unfriends her. Marina commits suicide in a dark ritual and returns as a demonic presence, haunting Laura by killing off her closest friends one by one.