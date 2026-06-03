ETV Bharat / entertainment

Obsession Fans, Don't Miss These 5 IMDb-Ranked Horror Movies On OTT

Hyderabad: The supernatural psychological horror film Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits. Directed by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 6-8 crore but has gone on to earn more than Rs 150 crore worldwide.

The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely music store employee secretly in love with his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). Hoping to win her affection, Bear makes a wish using a supernatural toy known as the "One Wish Willow." While the wish initially appears to work, Nikki's affection quickly turns into a terrifying and uncontrollable obsession, leading to disturbing and deadly consequences.

Blending psychological horror, supernatural elements, and twisted relationship dynamics, Obsession has struck a chord with horror fans around the world. If you enjoyed the film, here are five horror movies worth adding to your watchlist. Ranked according to IMDb ratings, these films offer similar themes of psychological terror, supernatural threats, and dangerous fixations.

Get Out (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Streaming On: Prime Video

Get Out is a psychological horror film written, co-produced, and directed by Jordan Peele in his directorial debut. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, LaKeith Stanfield, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Catherine Keener, and Betty Gabriel.

The film follows Chris Washington, a Black photographer who travels to an isolated upstate New York estate to meet his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage's, family. He soon uncovers a horrifying conspiracy where wealthy, ageing white individuals kidnap and implant their consciousnesses into the bodies of Black people.

It Follows (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10