'O Womaniya' Singer Rekha Jha's Inspiring Journey Of Success

One day, Rekha's guru told her that a major audition was being held in Patna. "I didn't have the courage to face the audition as I was a homemaker. Standing among the big crowd, it seemed impossible for me to perform and I hesitantly appeared for the audition. There were many talented singers there. After the audition, I was asked to stay back and later learnt that I had been selected. I still remember being hugged by Sneha Walekar ma'am," Rekha said.

She began learning music along with managing household chores. As she didn't have time to solely practise music, she used to hum 'ragas' while working in the kitchen, washing clothes and taking care of her children. After a few months, she developed a desire to learn folk music, and her father found an experienced guru, who came to their home to teach her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and classical music. This was where her real training began.

According to Rekha, her husband's constant insistence became the turning point in her life. She explained that one day she told her father that her husband wanted her to learn music and he was delighted. Her father too felt that she possessed the same musical talents that he had nurtured throughout her life. After this, her husband took her to a music teacher.

The couple had two children but neither had any knowledge or understanding about running a household. "At that time, my family responsibilities were so huge that I didn't have any time to think about myself. But, while undertaking the usual household chores, I would often hum and my husband suggested me to get trained in music. I obviously refused because there was so much work at home," Rekha said.

Born and raised in Bihar's Mithila region, Rekha, only daughter among her three brothers, never practised music at home though her father was a music teacher. After completing her intermediate studies, her family married her off at the age of 17. Her husband, Pankaj Jha, was also of the same age and ran a travel agency.

Patna: Rekha Jha, folk artist from Patna, who came to national limelight for singing 'O Womaniya' from 'Gangs of Wasseypur', is not just a popular singer but her journey is about her extra-ordinary struggle, profound passion for music and her emergence from the throes of depression after losing her husband, her greatest inspiration, who passed away in 2022 following prolonged kidney illness.

She said that the recording of 'O Womaniya' took place in Varanasi and Mumbai. Finally, the film was released and the song became a hit, changing her world in an instant. The song became a sensation in India and abroad. Wherever she went, people would say, "Oh, this is Rekha Jha from "Womaniya." The song's success led to major stage shows. Programs and honors began to pour in. But amidst this joy, fate dealt me ​​the greatest pain.

Just as she was gaining fame, came the hardest time of her life. In 2012 her husband was detected with damaged kidneys and required immediate operation to fix stents in his kidneys or to go for a transplant. "We had no money but treatment started in 2013. Whatever I earned from singing, I spent on the treatment. Despite the challenges, my husband repeatedly told me to never stop singing," she said.

Rekha Jha being felicitated (Rekha Jha)

"I would smile on stage even while crying inside because if my voice faltered, no one would offer me another show. I had five children at home, and my husband was in the hospital. But, I was kept standing in front of the microphone and singing. It felt like a cruelty to myself," Rekha added.

After a 10-year battle, her husband passed away in 2022. Such was the financial condition that she didn't even have money for a funeral. Her brother managed to raise some money and the funeral was somehow conducted.

Rekha Jha with Shatrughan Sinha and Imtiaz Ali (Rekha Jha)

Her husband's death left a huge void in her life and she went into depression for nearly two years. She would sit and cry with her children all night. They were living in Patna and managing the house rent along with household expenses was very difficult. Rekha's two daughters were married and the younger ones started doing odd jobs to run the family.

Remembering those days, Rekha said her husband's word restored her courage and helped her emerge from the throes of depression. "My husband had told me not to give up singing so I started attending small events. Be it Chhath Puja or cultural events, people always made me sing "O Womuniya."

Rekha Jha with her students (Rekha Jha)

"Now, many children come to take music lessons from me. I've also created a page on Instagram, which also generates income. Ever since my husband passed away, I didn't buy a saree for myself. I wear whatever my students and children give me," Rekha said.

Sneha Walekar, 'O Womaniya' is still in touch with Rekha. "Sneha Walekar is the only person from the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' team who still calls and inquires about her well-being. Her calls boost my confidence. She is someone with whom just talking for a few moments gives a different energy. Her knowledge of music is amazing. I really like her way of working," she said.

Rekha is currently working on a major cultural project, 'Bihar's Heritage', under the Bihar art and culture department, to revive lost folk songs. The project is scheduled to be presented in Nalanda on December 21. She sings Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Bajjika, and Angika folk songs and has also received two or three new projects from Bollywood, for which she will soon travel to Mumbai, where song recording will be held.

"My son inspires me to follow his father's wishes. He would always tell me, 'Mom, don't give up singing.' It is this inspiration that keeps me going," he said.

Rekha feels when some paths close in life, a new path inevitably opens. In her life, this path is music. She said she shudders to think about what she would have done if music hadn't entered her life.

"Womaniya is my Aadhaar card. It gave me recognition, and this song showed me the path in life. Whether people invite me to Chhath Puja or any other auspicious event, they definitely listen to Womaniya," she added.