O Saathi Re Trailer Breakdown: In Imtiaz Ali's Latest Series, Love Is Complex, And So Is Divorce
O Saathi Re starring Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary is all set to steam on Netflix this December.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix dropped the trailer of O Saathi Re on Wednesday, November 5. Imtiaz Ali served as creator for this six-part series directed by Arif Ali. Headlined by Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary, O Saathi Re is all about love. Not the butterflies-in-the-stomach type, but the kind you cannot live without once you have lived with it.
O Saathi Re trailer reveals the world in which O Saathi Re is set and hints at an emotional roller-coaster with Aditi's Roshni and Avinash's Karan at the heart of this tale. Karan loves Roshni but also struggles to believe if he truly deserves her, even after being married to her.
The trailer opens and concludes with Karan and Roshni in family court seeking a divorce. What we see in between is what has seemingly led this truly in-love couple to this stage in life. Arjun Rampal's entry only adds to Karan's own insecurities. While Roshni is battling "good girl" syndrome, Rampal's character, Pradyuman, tells her to listen to her heart. His words seemingly give wings to Roshni's suppressed desires. What will remain for this trio caught between want, desire, and an all-consuming love?
The use of "O Saathi Re" from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, sung by Kishore Kumar, adds to the melancholy, while the poetry by Kausar Munir, recited by Sunidhi Chauhan, elevates the mood. Ishaan Chhabra, who served as composer for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020), has scored the music for the series.
Imtiaz has also co-written the series with Amogh Kanaskar and Nidhi Sethia. Produced by Window Seat Films, the series is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar.
For unversed, Arif Ali is Imtiaz Ali's brother. He made his directorial debut with the 2014 release Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and co-directed the Netflix crime drama series She (2020–2022) alongside Avinash Das.
O Saathi Re will premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026.