ETV Bharat / entertainment

O Saathi Re Trailer Breakdown: In Imtiaz Ali's Latest Series, Love Is Complex, And So Is Divorce

O Saathi Re Trailer ( Photo: Poster )

Hyderabad: Netflix dropped the trailer of O Saathi Re on Wednesday, November 5. Imtiaz Ali served as creator for this six-part series directed by Arif Ali. Headlined by Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary, O Saathi Re is all about love. Not the butterflies-in-the-stomach type, but the kind you cannot live without once you have lived with it.

O Saathi Re trailer reveals the world in which O Saathi Re is set and hints at an emotional roller-coaster with Aditi's Roshni and Avinash's Karan at the heart of this tale. Karan loves Roshni but also struggles to believe if he truly deserves her, even after being married to her.