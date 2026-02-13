ETV Bharat / entertainment

O' Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Gets Favourable Reactions, Viewers Call It A 'Solid Valentine's Watch'

Hyderabad: The romantic action thriller O' Romeo has finally arrived in cinemas, and early audience reactions on social media have been impressive so far. Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, the film marks the actor's first release of the year and has opened to positive word of mouth. Netizens who watched the early morning shows took to the microblogging site X to share their feedback.

Several users praised the performances and scale of the film. One netizen, who watched the first show in Jaipur, gave the film a five-star rating and applauded both Shahid and Triptii Dimri. The user wrote, "#ORomeo I've just returned from watching the first show at a Jaipur cinema. The movie is fantastic. Shahid Kapoor's acting and action are superb. No amount of praise would be enough for the movie, and Dimri has done a fantastic job. I can confidently say that this movie will set new records and be a blockbuster. I recommend it, a must-watch."

Another viewer wrote, "Shahid Kapoor's #ORomeo can't praise the movie enough. Shahid Kapoor's acting has been phenomenal, as has the acting of the rest of the star cast. It will create a storm, and #ShahidKapoor has blown away the audience. O Romeo in cinemas now! Don't miss this movie."