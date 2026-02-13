O' Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Gets Favourable Reactions, Viewers Call It A 'Solid Valentine's Watch'
O' Romeo opens to strong X reactions, with audiences praising Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's performances, calling the romantic thriller intense, emotional and a must-watch.
Published : February 13, 2026
Hyderabad: The romantic action thriller O' Romeo has finally arrived in cinemas, and early audience reactions on social media have been impressive so far. Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, the film marks the actor's first release of the year and has opened to positive word of mouth. Netizens who watched the early morning shows took to the microblogging site X to share their feedback.
Several users praised the performances and scale of the film. One netizen, who watched the first show in Jaipur, gave the film a five-star rating and applauded both Shahid and Triptii Dimri. The user wrote, "#ORomeo I've just returned from watching the first show at a Jaipur cinema. The movie is fantastic. Shahid Kapoor's acting and action are superb. No amount of praise would be enough for the movie, and Dimri has done a fantastic job. I can confidently say that this movie will set new records and be a blockbuster. I recommend it, a must-watch."
Another viewer wrote, "Shahid Kapoor's #ORomeo can't praise the movie enough. Shahid Kapoor's acting has been phenomenal, as has the acting of the rest of the star cast. It will create a storm, and #ShahidKapoor has blown away the audience. O Romeo in cinemas now! Don't miss this movie."
One tweet focused on Triptii’s screen presence. The tweet read, "#ORomeo Day. Tripti Dimri is winning hearts with her stunning performance and effortless charm."
Another tweet described the film's tone and style, linking it to filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's storytelling. It read "#ORomeo: Forbidden love meets bloody gang wars in Vishal Bhardwaj's signature style. Shahid & Triptii's chemistry sizzles amid chaos. Gripping, violent & emotional - solid Valentine's watch!"
A user praised the supporting cast, mentioning veteran actors Aruna Irani and Farida Jalal: "#ORomeo is a superb film #ShahidKapoor is too good. Aruna Irani and Farida Jalal, wow. Tripti steals the show. Must watch."
Backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey. It also marks Shahid and Triptii's first on-screen collaboration.
Set in a dark criminal underworld, the story follows a ruthless gangster whose life changes after a forbidden and one-sided love triggers a brutal gang war.
