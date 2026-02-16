ETV Bharat / entertainment

O Romeo vs Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Ahead By Huge Margin

The film reportedly had 4,629 shows across the country with an average occupancy of 19.2 percent. Though the film performed well, it could not match the day 3 collection of Shahid Kapoor's biggest hit, Kabir Singh, which had earned Rs 27.91 crore on its third day back in 2019.

O Romeo opened with a decent Rs 8.5 crore on day 1 (Friday). On day 2 (Saturday), the film saw a strong jump and collected Rs 12.65 crore. This was a growth of 48.82 percent, which showed that the audience was interested in the film. However, on day 3 (Sunday), the collections dropped. According to early estimates, the film earned Rs 9 crore on Sunday. The dip happened mainly because of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, which affected evening shows. Despite the fall, the total India net collection of O Romeo after three days stands at Rs 30.15 crore.

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo and Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main clashed at the box office, releasing on February 13, 2026, eyeing the relatively clutter free Valentine's weekend. Both films opened to mixed reviews, however, Shahid's film managed to rake in decent numbers and stay ahead of Tu Yaa Main.

O Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after films like Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. The film is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around a Mumbai underworld gangster named Haseen Ustara, played by Shahid, and his romantic relationship with Afsha, played by Triptii. The film talks about love, pain, passion and the heavy price of denied love. Apart from directing, Vishal Bhardwaj has also composed the music for the film.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3

On the other hand, Tu Yaa Main has not been able to impress at the ticket window. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The survival drama collected only Rs 0.6 crore on day 1. On day 2, the film saw some growth and earned Rs 1.45 crore. This was a jump of over 140 percent. But on day 3 (Sunday), the film again slowed down and collected around Rs 0.75 crore.

After three days, the total India net collection of Tu Yaa Main stands at Rs 2.80 crore. The gross collection is said to be around Rs 3.3 crore. The film has received mixed reactions from the audience and has struggled to pull crowds to theatres. Tu Yaa Main is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Colour Yellow Productions. The story is about two content creators whose adventure turns into a dangerous survival game. They have to fight nature and also deal with their personal rivalry.

O Romeo Clearly Ahead

There is a huge difference between the collections of the two films. O Romeo has already crossed Rs 30 crore, while Tu Yaa Main is still below Rs 3 crore. The weekend clash clearly shows that Shahid's film is leading at the box office. Now, it will be interesting to see how both films perform during the weekdays.