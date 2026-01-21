ETV Bharat / entertainment

O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Turns Ruthless In Vishal Bhardwaj's Violent Love Story For Valentine's Week

The three-minute and eight-second trailer features Shahid in the title role of 'Romeo' or 'Ustara,' a vicious gangster defined by violence. There is no denying that the character is portrayed in a much rawer and unrefined way than ever before. The trailer opens with Shahid preparing to fight and sets the stage for an action-packed crime story filled with brutality.

Hyderabad: The trailer for O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, is finally out. It features an intense and brutal love story between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The film is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

While there are plenty of action-packed scenes filled with graphic violence, the trailer also provides some interesting twists with love and longing. Romeo, played by Shahid, becomes obsessed with Triptii. The latter is portrayed as a woman who is driven by revenge through a contract hit on her father, which leads to the development of their relationship in the movie. Triptii stands out with her powerful character, while Nana Patekar portrays an uncompromising police officer. Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Avinash Tiwary add to the star cast.

With the trailer out, social media reactions have started to pour. One fan wrote, "Every frame, every look, every emotion - this trailer HIT HARD." Another said, "THE EYES. THE SILENCE. THE INTENSITY. I AM DONE." Many viewers praised the trailer's boldness, calling it one of the hardest-hitting previews they have ever seen. With love, violence, music, and madness blending together, O Romeo promises a powerful cinematic experience that is far from ordinary.

Vishal Bhardwaj continues his tradition of plots set in Mumbai's dark criminal underbelly. While there has been discussion about the film's connection to real-life gangster Hussain Ustara, the makers have clarified that O Romeo is a romantic action drama inspired by true events, and is not a biopic. O Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj, after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

