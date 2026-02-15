O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Benefits From Valentine's Weekend, Crosses Rs 20 Cr
O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, jumped nearly 45% on Day 2, and crossed Rs 20 crore during the Valentine's Day weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 15, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's latest theatrical release O' Romeo saw a jump in collections on its second day, helped by the Valentine's Day weekend crowd. After opening to a modest start on Friday, the romantic action thriller showed growth on Saturday, pushing its two-day total past the Rs 20 crore mark in India.
O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, O' Romeo earned an estimated Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2. The film had opened at Rs 8.5 crore on Friday. The Saturday collection shows an increase of nearly 45%, giving the film an all-India net total of Rs 20.75 crore after two days.
Occupancy Rates
O' Romeo had an overall 23.26% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Saturday, February 14, 2026.
Morning Shows: 10.24%
Afternoon Shows: 22.13%
Evening Shows: 26.79%
Night Shows: 33.87%
Audience Reactions
Although the film opened moderately at the box office, it received positive reviews from viewers who watched the movie. A user gave the film a five-star rating and applauded both Shahid and Triptii Dimri. The user wrote, "#ORomeo I've just returned from watching the first show at a Jaipur cinema. The movie is fantastic. Shahid Kapoor's acting and action are superb. No amount of praise would be enough for the movie, and Dimri has done a fantastic job. I can confidently say that this movie will set new records and be a blockbuster. I recommend it, a must-watch."
About O' Romeo
O' Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and marks his third collaboration with Kapoor after Haider and Kaminey. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani in key roles.
Set in a dark criminal underworld, the story follows a ruthless gangster whose life spirals after a forbidden and one-sided love leads to a violent gang conflict. With a mix of romance and action, the film is positioned as a mass entertainer for the festive weekend crowd.
