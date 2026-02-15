ETV Bharat / entertainment

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Benefits From Valentine's Weekend, Crosses Rs 20 Cr

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's latest theatrical release O' Romeo saw a jump in collections on its second day, helped by the Valentine's Day weekend crowd. After opening to a modest start on Friday, the romantic action thriller showed growth on Saturday, pushing its two-day total past the Rs 20 crore mark in India.

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, O' Romeo earned an estimated Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2. The film had opened at Rs 8.5 crore on Friday. The Saturday collection shows an increase of nearly 45%, giving the film an all-India net total of Rs 20.75 crore after two days.

Occupancy Rates

O' Romeo had an overall 23.26% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Morning Shows: 10.24%