O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Film Opens At Less Than Half Of Kabir Singh But Beats Deva
O' Romeo collects over Rs 8 crore, beating Deva but earning less than half of Kabir Singh. Positive audience reactions may help weekend growth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 14, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's romantic action thriller O' Romeo has opened in theatres with a modest start. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released on February 13 after weeks of legal trouble. Despite the buzz that has been generated by the case, the box office collection on the first day of the film reveals that the buzz has not been entirely translated into sales. Nevertheless, it has managed to do better than Shahid's previous film, Deva.
O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, O' Romeo started slow at the box office, collecting only Rs 8.25 crore in India. The number is higher than Shahid Kapoor's previous film Deva, which opened at Rs 5 crore. But the comparison with his biggest hit, Kabir Singh, is unavoidable.
Kabir Singh had opened at Rs 20 crore in 2019, which means O' Romeo's Day 1 earnings are not even half of that figure. For a large-scale Shahid Kapoor release, Kabir Singh still remains the benchmark.
Occupancy Rates
O' Romeo had an overall 14.86% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Friday.
Morning Shows: 8.63%
Afternoon Shows: 12.17%
Evening Shows: 13.66%
Night Shows: 24.97%
O' Romeo Viewers' Reactions
Although the film opened moderately at the box office, it received positive reviews from viewers who watched the movie. A user gave the film a five-star rating and applauded both Shahid and Triptii Dimri. The user wrote, "#ORomeo I've just returned from watching the first show at a Jaipur cinema. The movie is fantastic. Shahid Kapoor's acting and action are superb. No amount of praise would be enough for the movie, and Dimri has done a fantastic job. I can confidently say that this movie will set new records and be a blockbuster. I recommend it, a must-watch."
O' Romeo Controversy
O' Romeo faced legal trouble ahead of release. The daughter of late Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara, had accused the makers of creating an unauthorised biopic and portraying her father negatively. The case was later dismissed after the court said the complaint failed to establish a valid claim. The decision cleared the way for the film's theatrical release.
O' Romeo Cast And Plot
The film marks Shahid Kapoor's third collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Haider and Kaminey. Apart from Shahid and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. Set in a dark criminal underworld, the story follows a ruthless gangster whose life changes after a forbidden and one-sided love triggers a brutal gang war.
