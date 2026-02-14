ETV Bharat / entertainment

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Film Opens At Less Than Half Of Kabir Singh But Beats Deva

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's romantic action thriller O' Romeo has opened in theatres with a modest start. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released on February 13 after weeks of legal trouble. Despite the buzz that has been generated by the case, the box office collection on the first day of the film reveals that the buzz has not been entirely translated into sales. Nevertheless, it has managed to do better than Shahid's previous film, Deva.

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, O' Romeo started slow at the box office, collecting only Rs 8.25 crore in India. The number is higher than Shahid Kapoor's previous film Deva, which opened at Rs 5 crore. But the comparison with his biggest hit, Kabir Singh, is unavoidable.

Kabir Singh had opened at Rs 20 crore in 2019, which means O' Romeo's Day 1 earnings are not even half of that figure. For a large-scale Shahid Kapoor release, Kabir Singh still remains the benchmark.

Occupancy Rates

O' Romeo had an overall 14.86% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Friday.

Morning Shows: 8.63%