ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It Was A Puppy': Nushrratt Bharuccha Reacts To Viral Audio Controversy, Shares Proof

Hyderabad: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her viral Instagram Story that sparked widespread speculation on social media. The actor clarified that the sounds heard in the background of the video were made by a puppy and urged people not to jump to conclusions.

The controversy began after Nushrratt shared a video while watching the IPL 2026 final, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the trophy. Soon after, some social media users claimed they heard unusual sounds in the background of the clip. The video quickly went viral and led to several assumptions and discussions online.

After remaining silent for some time, Nushrratt took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight. Sharing videos from the house where she watched the match, she explained that a young puppy present there was responsible for the sounds that sparked the controversy.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Reacts To Viral Audio Controversy (Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha IG Story)

Expressing her frustration over the rumours, the actor wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai (Some people have crossed all limits. A puppy's crying has caused such a stir), and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf.”