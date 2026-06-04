'It Was A Puppy': Nushrratt Bharuccha Reacts To Viral Audio Controversy, Shares Proof
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha clarified that sounds in her viral IPL story came from a puppy, slammed misinformation, and urged people to stop making assumptions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 4, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her viral Instagram Story that sparked widespread speculation on social media. The actor clarified that the sounds heard in the background of the video were made by a puppy and urged people not to jump to conclusions.
The controversy began after Nushrratt shared a video while watching the IPL 2026 final, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the trophy. Soon after, some social media users claimed they heard unusual sounds in the background of the clip. The video quickly went viral and led to several assumptions and discussions online.
After remaining silent for some time, Nushrratt took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight. Sharing videos from the house where she watched the match, she explained that a young puppy present there was responsible for the sounds that sparked the controversy.
Expressing her frustration over the rumours, the actor wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai (Some people have crossed all limits. A puppy's crying has caused such a stir), and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf.”
She further explained the situation, saying, “So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friend's house, and their young puppy was making these crying 'Sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle.”
To support her statement, Nushrratt also shared visuals of the puppy and the house where she had watched the match. She revealed that she had deleted the original video after being advised to do so, fearing that it could be misunderstood.
The actor wrote, “This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night, a while later. fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video, and I did.”
Nushrratt also clarified that a screenshot circulating online as her alleged earlier clarification was completely fake.
Concluding her statement, the actor strongly criticised online harassment and urged people to act responsibly. She wrote, “People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly.”
Speaking of her professional endeavours, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in Ghooskhor Pandat (title subject to change) alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Bun Tikki.