ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured In Bali Accident, To Undergo Spine Surgery After Returning To Mumbai

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to undergo spine surgery after suffering a fracture in her spine following an accident in Bali. The actor was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip and is currently admitted to a hospital there. Her team has said that she remains under medical observation and is being given the necessary treatment.

An official statement issued on behalf of Nushrratt said that the actor will undergo surgery after further evaluation by doctors. The team is also making arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai in an air ambulance, where she will continue her treatment.

The statement read, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.”

The team said that Nushrratt’s health is the immediate priority and that arrangements are being made for her return to Mumbai. The statement added, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.”

Nushrratt will also need to take a break from work as she recovers from the injury. Her team said that her work commitments in the coming weeks are likely to be affected because of the surgery and recovery period.