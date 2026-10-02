Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured In Bali Accident, To Undergo Spine Surgery After Returning To Mumbai
Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spine fracture in a Bali accident and will undergo surgery after being brought back to Mumbai via an air ambulance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 2, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to undergo spine surgery after suffering a fracture in her spine following an accident in Bali. The actor was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip and is currently admitted to a hospital there. Her team has said that she remains under medical observation and is being given the necessary treatment.
An official statement issued on behalf of Nushrratt said that the actor will undergo surgery after further evaluation by doctors. The team is also making arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai in an air ambulance, where she will continue her treatment.
The statement read, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.”
The team said that Nushrratt’s health is the immediate priority and that arrangements are being made for her return to Mumbai. The statement added, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.”
Nushrratt will also need to take a break from work as she recovers from the injury. Her team said that her work commitments in the coming weeks are likely to be affected because of the surgery and recovery period.
“Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected,” the statement said.
The team also requested fans and the media to respect the actor’s privacy during this time. “We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate.”
Nushrratt, who started her career with television shows such as Kitty Party and Seven, made her film debut with Jai Santoshi Maa. She became widely known after appearing in films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She later featured in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu, Akelli and Chhorii 2, among others.
The actor was also recently reported to have joined the cast of Tiger Shroff’s next film. The project would mark the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors. Nushrratt was last seen with Sohum Shah in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.
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