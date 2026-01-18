ETV Bharat / entertainment

NTR 30th Death Anniversary: Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram Lead Emotional Tributes; Fans Remember Legend

Hyderabad: Today marks the 30th death anniversary of the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). The iconic leader and a towering figure in Telugu cinema and politics was honoured with floral tributes and emotional recollections of his life and legacy as several celebrities, politicians, and thousands of fans arrived at NTR Ghat on Sunday to pay their respects.

Members of the Nandamuri family, film personalities, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders arrived early in the morning to pay homage. The ghat was beautifully decorated by organisers of the NTR Trust with flowers, while visuals and films depicting NTR's illustrious journey in cinema and politics were screened at the memorial.

The famed actor and NTR's son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to NTR for being not just an exceptionally talented actor but also a leader who transformed the way people live. He reflected on the huge amount of contributions made by NTR to Telugu cinema and how relatable NTR was to all the people.

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is the grandson of NTR, and also the brother of Jr. NTR, too paid his respects to NTR by visiting the ghat early on Sunday morning. Despite the early hour, there was a huge crowd, and the actor was mobbed by fans eager to catch a glimpse or take selfies. Videos from the spot showed security personnel struggling to control the crowd as Kalyan Ram tried to find a quiet moment to pray at his grandfather's memorial.