NTR 30th Death Anniversary: Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram Lead Emotional Tributes; Fans Remember Legend
Celebrities, political leaders and fans paid heartfelt tributes to legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR on his 30th death anniversary.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 18, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Today marks the 30th death anniversary of the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). The iconic leader and a towering figure in Telugu cinema and politics was honoured with floral tributes and emotional recollections of his life and legacy as several celebrities, politicians, and thousands of fans arrived at NTR Ghat on Sunday to pay their respects.
Members of the Nandamuri family, film personalities, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders arrived early in the morning to pay homage. The ghat was beautifully decorated by organisers of the NTR Trust with flowers, while visuals and films depicting NTR's illustrious journey in cinema and politics were screened at the memorial.
The famed actor and NTR's son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to NTR for being not just an exceptionally talented actor but also a leader who transformed the way people live. He reflected on the huge amount of contributions made by NTR to Telugu cinema and how relatable NTR was to all the people.
Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is the grandson of NTR, and also the brother of Jr. NTR, too paid his respects to NTR by visiting the ghat early on Sunday morning. Despite the early hour, there was a huge crowd, and the actor was mobbed by fans eager to catch a glimpse or take selfies. Videos from the spot showed security personnel struggling to control the crowd as Kalyan Ram tried to find a quiet moment to pray at his grandfather's memorial.
Just as Kalyan Ram did, many other family members and film personalities paid their respects to NTR. Babu Mohan, the renowned actor, among many others, paid tribute to NTR, stating that the roles NTR played as mythological characters would resonate with film lovers for many more generations to come.
Political Leaders Recall Visionary Leadership
In the political arena, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his great respect for NTR by stating that he was a visionary leader and historical figure who changed the path of history for the State of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu recalled NTR's journey from being a legendary star of Telugu cinema to an undefeated force in politics.
కారణజన్ముడు, యుగ పురుషుడు, పేదల పెన్నిధి, ‘అన్న’ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారి 30వ వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయుడికి ఘన నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. సినీ వినీలాకాశంలో ధృవతారగా వెలిగి, రాజకీయ కురుక్షేత్రంలో అజేయుడైన ‘అన్న’ ఎన్టీఆర్ తరతరాల చరిత్రను తిరగరాసిన ధీరోదాత్తుడు. తెలుగు వారి… pic.twitter.com/ZdkJ7VgWC6— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2026
He highlighted several landmark welfare initiatives introduced by NTR, including Rs 2-per-kg rice, social security pensions, housing for the poor, free power for farmers, mandal-level governance, women's property rights, irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and major drinking water schemes. Naidu said NTR's fight for Telugu self-respect continues to inspire future generations.
Minister Nara Lokesh and MP Daggubati Purandeswari also paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat. Lokesh described NTR as the flag-bearer of Telugu self-respect and said it was a rare honour that people worship images of the mythological characters portrayed by NTR in their homes. He added that even decades after his passing, NTR continues to live in the hearts of Telugu people.
Fans Remember The Telugu Icon
The memorial was visited throughout the day by thousands of supporters who were chanting slogans, laying flowers, and reminiscing about the leader they hold in high regard. Thirty years after his death, NTR still has an impact on Telugu cinema, politics and society, demonstrating the power of his legacy.
