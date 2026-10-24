November Theatrical Releases 2026: Ramayana, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa And More Coming Up Next Month
November brings Ramayana, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa, Mysaa and Gunmaaster G9 to theatres, alongside regional films, Hollywood releases, thrillers, comedies and family dramas.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just a week remains before October comes to an end, and the month has delivered plenty of entertainment for movie lovers. Jailer 2 has emerged as one of the month's biggest box office performers, crossing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Now, with Diwali approaching, November promises another exciting lineup of theatrical releases.
From the much-anticipated Ramayana: Part 1 to Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Sunny Deol's Suryaa, several films across languages and genres are set to arrive in cinemas. Here's a date-wise look at the movies releasing in November 2026.
November 6: Ramayana, Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2 and More
Ramayana: Part 1 (Hindi) - Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1, also known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, alongside Ravi Dubey. The film brings the Indian epic to the big screen, exploring the journey of Lord Ram and Sita, their love, exile and the challenges that shape their destiny. With a prominent cast and a large-scale mythological setting, the film is among November's most anticipated releases.
Godzilla Minus Zero (Japanese and English) - Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero continues the story of Godzilla Minus One, bringing back the terrifying monster for another destructive confrontation. The film follows the Shikishima family as they face a new threat from Godzilla. Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Jun Kunimura and Masami Nagasawa feature in the cast.
Scene (Tamil) - Suriya's Scene is an upcoming action-comedy thriller directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil directorial debut. The film also stars Naslen, Silambarasan TR and Nazriya Nazim and is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment. Blending action, comedy and thriller elements, the film is scheduled to release during the Diwali period.
Mookuthi Amman 2 (Tamil) - Nayanthara returns as the titular deity in Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. The devotional fantasy thriller follows Mookuthi Amman's efforts to protect a young prince from a dangerous new force after his mother sacrifices her life to save him. Unlike the first film's satirical approach, the sequel is expected to feature a grander fantasy setting, divine action and visual effects.
Appa Kutty (Tamil) - Appa Kutty, directed by Mu. Maran, is an action drama about a father who faces dangerous circumstances to protect his daughter, with Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani among the cast members.
Moonwalk (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) - Moonwalk starring Prabhu Deva and directed by Manoj NS, features music by A.R. Rahman and also stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan.
Other releases listed for November 6 include the Malayalam comedy-horror film Kushpu and the Telugu horror thriller Hatah.
November 11: Ghost Soldier
Ghost Soldier (English) - Directed by William Eubank, Ghost Soldier is an action thriller starring Jim Caviezel, Garret Dillahunt, Olivia Thirlby and Shea Whigham. The story follows a weapons systems engineer and former Green Beret who protects his Wyoming neighbours from a ruthless corporation threatening their community. The film combines action with a fight against powerful corporate interests.
November 12: Bouma, Aadi Anant and More
Bouma is a Malayalam thriller featuring Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya, Vineeth and Revathi Sharma. Aadi Anant stars Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, while Half Love, featuring Shalini Gaur and Vikas Mishra, explores romance. Fantasy film Super Gennie, starring Mukesh Suthar and Arya Sarkar, is another release listed for the date.
November 13: I Play Rocky
I Play Rocky (English) - Directed by Peter Farrelly, I Play Rocky tells the story behind the making of the 1976 Hollywood classic Rocky. Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone, who struggles against the odds to write the screenplay and secure the opportunity to star in his own film. The biographical drama explores the determination and risks that helped Stallone turn his vision into one of cinema's most enduring underdog stories.
November 19: Section 84, Gladiators and More
Section 84 (Hindi) - Amitabh Bachchan stars in Section 84, a Hindi courtroom drama thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee. The project brings Bachchan and Dasgupta together again for a thriller, although further details about the film's central case remain limited.
T 4572 - .. a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me .. #Section84 @ribhudasgupta @RelianceEnt @FilmHangar #SaraswatiEntertainment @jiostudios https://t.co/ggVYMru6PD— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2023
Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges (Tamil) - Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges offers a look at Ajith Kumar's life beyond cinema, focusing on his career as a professional motorsport endurance racer. Directed by A.L. Vijay, the documentary explores the discipline, preparation and mental strength required to compete on international racing circuits. It also follows the challenges faced by Ajith and his racing team.
Here is the trailer of #Gladiators 🏎️🎬 Subtitled in English, Malayalam & Telugu. No Copyright Restrictions #AjithKumar #AK #GladiatorsTrailer Directed by #Vijay @Akracingoffl @goldentrophyllp @gvprakash @SureshChandraa @rajakrishnan_mr @editoranthony #SandeepKVijay @madhankarky @DoneChannel1 @swathysekaran @AbdulNassarOffl @UrsVamsiShekar @riseandroar_inc #Gladiators #InPursuitOfChallenges— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) September 19, 2026
Other releases: Malayalam action-comedy Bachelor Party D'eux, featuring Kunchacko Boban, Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko, is also scheduled for November 19. Telugu comedy ENE Repeat, starring Vishwak Sen, and Marathi family film Chikeezing are among the other releases listed for the date.
Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'EUX releasing on November 19th 🌟 https://t.co/Ye6S0yFbYm— Sony Music South India (@SonyMusicSouth) September 19, 2026
November 20: Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa, Pratap and More
Aakasamlo Oka Tara (Telugu) - Dulquer Salmaan stars in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film follows a girl from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut despite the doubts and obstacles surrounding her. A middle-class man becomes an important part of her journey as she pursues her ambition. Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan and Zachary Coffin are also part of the cast.
Suryaa (Hindi) - Sunny Deol headlines Suryaa, a crime thriller directed by M. Padmakumar. The story follows a retired police officer with a troubled past who becomes involved in a complex murder investigation. Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Manish Wadhwa, Tinnu Anand and Jisshu Sengupta also feature in the film.
Pratap (Hindi) - Amit Sadh stars in Pratap, an action drama and crime thriller directed by Sachin Saraf. He plays an encounter specialist police officer who finds himself caught between the demands of his profession and the law. Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji are also part of the cast.
AMIT SADH - ESHA DEOL: 'PRATAP' FIRST LOOK POSTER UNVEILED – THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #AmitSadh steps into the shoes of a decorated encounter specialist in #Pratap, the upcoming thriller produced by Pradeep Rangwani and UV Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 20 Nov 2026. Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, #Pratap also features #EshaDeol, #TigmanshuDhulia, #MilindGunaji, and #SeemaBiswas in pivotal roles. #PratapTheFilm | #UVFilms | #UVMusic— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2026
Party Animals (Hindi) - Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, Party Animals is a comedy starring Viraj Ghelani, Soundous Moufakir, Arjun Tanwar and Alam Khan, among others. Described by its makers as a brainrot comedy, the film promises chaotic situations, questionable friendships and absurd humour.
VIRAJ GHELANI STARRER 'PARTY ANIMALS' TRAILER DROPS – 20 NOV 2026 RELEASE... Unhinged scenes... Questionable friendships... Zero brain cells detected... The #PartyAnimalsTrailer is out, and it promises absolute chaos. Yoodlee Films, a division of Saregama India, will release their upcoming film #PartyAnimals – a brainrot comedy – in cinemas on 20 Nov 2026. Starring Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Alam Khan, Soundous Moufakir, Anil Charanjeet, Naqiyah Haji, Pragati Nagpal, Moses Koul, Aaron Koul, Saquib Ayub, Jaanya Joshi, Simona, Rohan Khurana, Aryan Prajapati, and Visshesh. Directed by Ravi Chhabriya... Written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick, and Veer Panchal. #YoodleeFilms | #Saregama— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2026
Lambodhara 2.0 (Kannada) - Lambodhara 2.0, directed by Simple Suni, is a science-fiction social thriller featuring Kunal Kapoor, Anil Shetty and Saachi Bindra. It also marks Kunal Kapoor's Kannada cinema debut.
MAHAVEER JAIN FILMS TO PRESENT KANNADA SCI-FI SOCIAL THRILLER 'LAMBODHARA 2.0' – 20 NOV 2026 RELEASE... #Lambodhara2 – an ambitious #Kannada sci-fi social thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker #SimpleSuni – stars debutant #AnilShetty alongside #SaachiBindra and #KunalKapoor... The film also features a real-life humanoid robot, #Jia. First look on 14th Oct 2026... Arrives in cinemas on 20 Nov 2026. Set in a world increasingly controlled by artificial intelligence and digital validation, #Lambodhara2 explores a compelling question: Can technology truly make human beings happy? Blending entertainment, suspense, humour, and thought-provoking ideas, the film explores the intersection of happiness, artificial intelligence, human emotions, and free will. #Lambodhara2 will release in #Kannada and #Hindi.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 11, 2026
Kaali Kheti (Hindia) - It is a rural horror thriller starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam. Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film explores dark folklore, family secrets and generational curses against an isolated rural backdrop.
JACKIE SHROFF - SHARAD KELKAR: RURAL HORROR FILM 'KAALI KHETI' SHIFTS TO A NEW RELEASE DATE – NEW CHARACTER POSTERS UNVEILED... The upcoming rural horror film #KaaliKheti, earlier scheduled to release in theatres on 23 Oct 2026, will now arrive in cinemas on 20 Nov 2026. The makers have taken the strategic decision to shift the release, allowing the film to steer clear of the clutter of multiple releases lined up in Oct 2026 and secure a more focused theatrical window. The new release date has been announced alongside the unveiling of intriguing character posters featuring #JackieShroff and #SharadKelkar. Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, #KaaliKheti is produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio. The cast also includes #NehaSargam, #VirendraSaxena, and #ShajiChoudhary in pivotal roles.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2026
Other releases: Gujarati comedy-drama Ruff and Tuff Kanya, horror-comedy Shankarabharanna, sports film Jockey 42, Gujarati crime film Amdavad Diary (A Canal Case) and Punjabi drama Saintali are also listed for November 20.
November 26: Thiduk and Cosmic Samson
Cosmic Samson (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada) - Cosmic Samson is a fantasy superhero film directed by Abhijith Joseph, with Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role. The story follows a pizza delivery worker who is unexpectedly pulled into a mysterious fantasy realm, setting him on an extraordinary adventure.
November 27: Gunmaaster G9, Mysaa, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and More
Gunmaaster G9 (Hindi) - Emraan Hashmi headlines Gunmaaster G9, an action-romantic thriller directed by Aditya Datt. He plays Eshwar, a family man and devotee who takes on a violent underworld syndicate to protect his loved ones. Genelia Deshmukh, Avneet Kaur and Aparshakti Khurana also star in the film. Himesh Reshammiya reunites with Hashmi and Datt for the music.
Mysaa (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) - Rashmika Mandanna headlines Mysaa, a period action-adventure drama directed by Rawindra Pulle. Set in the world of the Gond tribes, the film follows a fierce woman on an emotional and high-stakes quest. Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram and Rahul Ravindran are also part of the cast.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya (Hindi) - Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in a romantic family drama. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. Known for placing family relationships and romance at the centre of his films, Barjatya returns with a story aimed at audiences who enjoy relationship-driven dramas.
Haindava (Telugu) - Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stars in Haindava, a Telugu fantasy mystery thriller directed by Mahesh Chandra. He plays K. Balaram IPS, a police officer who questions religious beliefs but becomes caught up in a mystery surrounding a centuries-old Dasavatara temple. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon, J.D. Chakravarthy, Saurabh Sachdeva and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Rudhirvana (Kannada) - Rudhirvana is a folk-horror thriller that explores an ancient conflict involving Goddess Chamundeshwari and demonic forces, alongside themes of environmental destruction and human greed. Directed by Narasimha G., the film is scheduled for November 27.
DARE TO ENTER #RUDHIRVANA? . Sikkapatte kushi aagta ide ee vishya hanchkolakke... Namma nimmellara preethiya gowdru @Karthik1423 has collaborated with #Rudhirvana and will be distributing our movie across the state under @KRG_Studios ... It's a great pleasure that we are getting this support from such a reputed team... The release date will be announced this Sunday on the first day of Dasara .. Aa thaayi bagge maadiro cinemage aa thaayi krupa irli anta praarthisthiwi ☺️ Bhaya padodikke ready na?? It's going to be one hell of a scary ride 😉— ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ ಅಗ್ನಿ (@agni_cool) October 9, 2026
King of Salangpur (Gujarati) - Devotional drama King of Salangpur, directed by Prashant Deshaval, explores the spiritual history of the Salangpur Hanuman Temple and the story associated with Gopalanand Swami.
GUJARATI FILM 'THE KING OF SALANGPUR' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #ZeeStudios and #VamikaProductions have locked the release date of the #Gujarati film #KingOfSalangpur – the film arrives in cinemas on 27 Nov 2026. An announcement video has been unveiled. ⭐ Announcement video 🔗: https://t.co/UMbrYz4SXo Directed by Prashant Deshaval... Produced by Dhruv Deshaval, Amit Santoki, Chetan Thummar, Anand Aghara, and Hardik Gadara... Co-produced by Mohit Vaghasiya.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2026
Focker-in-Law (English) - Hollywood comedy Focker-in-Law is scheduled to release on November 27. The film follows Greg Focker as he navigates new family complications when his son Henry gets engaged, bringing another round of generational clashes and in-law chaos. Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande and Skyler Gisondo feature in the cast. The film continues the franchise's mix of awkward family situations and comedy.
November Theatrical Releases: A Month of Diverse Stories
November's theatrical lineup spans mythological epics, action thrillers, science-fiction dramas, comedies and family entertainers. Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to be one of the month's biggest attractions, while Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa, Mysaa and Gunmaaster G9 will bring a mix of regional and Hindi cinema to theatres. With international films and several regional releases rounding out the calendar, audiences will have plenty of choices throughout the month.