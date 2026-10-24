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November Theatrical Releases 2026: Ramayana, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa And More Coming Up Next Month

November brings Ramayana, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa, Mysaa and Gunmaaster G9 to theatres, alongside regional films, Hollywood releases, thrillers, comedies and family dramas.

November Theatrical Releases 2026
November Theatrical Releases 2026 (Photo: Film Posters)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST

8 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Just a week remains before October comes to an end, and the month has delivered plenty of entertainment for movie lovers. Jailer 2 has emerged as one of the month's biggest box office performers, crossing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Now, with Diwali approaching, November promises another exciting lineup of theatrical releases.

From the much-anticipated Ramayana: Part 1 to Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Sunny Deol's Suryaa, several films across languages and genres are set to arrive in cinemas. Here's a date-wise look at the movies releasing in November 2026.

November 6: Ramayana, Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2 and More

Ramayana: Part 1 (Hindi) - Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1, also known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, alongside Ravi Dubey. The film brings the Indian epic to the big screen, exploring the journey of Lord Ram and Sita, their love, exile and the challenges that shape their destiny. With a prominent cast and a large-scale mythological setting, the film is among November's most anticipated releases.

Godzilla Minus Zero (Japanese and English) - Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero continues the story of Godzilla Minus One, bringing back the terrifying monster for another destructive confrontation. The film follows the Shikishima family as they face a new threat from Godzilla. Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Jun Kunimura and Masami Nagasawa feature in the cast.

Scene (Tamil) - Suriya's Scene is an upcoming action-comedy thriller directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil directorial debut. The film also stars Naslen, Silambarasan TR and Nazriya Nazim and is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment. Blending action, comedy and thriller elements, the film is scheduled to release during the Diwali period.

Mookuthi Amman 2 (Tamil) - Nayanthara returns as the titular deity in Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. The devotional fantasy thriller follows Mookuthi Amman's efforts to protect a young prince from a dangerous new force after his mother sacrifices her life to save him. Unlike the first film's satirical approach, the sequel is expected to feature a grander fantasy setting, divine action and visual effects.

Appa Kutty (Tamil) - Appa Kutty, directed by Mu. Maran, is an action drama about a father who faces dangerous circumstances to protect his daughter, with Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani among the cast members.

Moonwalk (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) - Moonwalk starring Prabhu Deva and directed by Manoj NS, features music by A.R. Rahman and also stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan.

Other releases listed for November 6 include the Malayalam comedy-horror film Kushpu and the Telugu horror thriller Hatah.

November 11: Ghost Soldier

Ghost Soldier (English) - Directed by William Eubank, Ghost Soldier is an action thriller starring Jim Caviezel, Garret Dillahunt, Olivia Thirlby and Shea Whigham. The story follows a weapons systems engineer and former Green Beret who protects his Wyoming neighbours from a ruthless corporation threatening their community. The film combines action with a fight against powerful corporate interests.

November 12: Bouma, Aadi Anant and More

Bouma is a Malayalam thriller featuring Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya, Vineeth and Revathi Sharma. Aadi Anant stars Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, while Half Love, featuring Shalini Gaur and Vikas Mishra, explores romance. Fantasy film Super Gennie, starring Mukesh Suthar and Arya Sarkar, is another release listed for the date.

November 13: I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky (English) - Directed by Peter Farrelly, I Play Rocky tells the story behind the making of the 1976 Hollywood classic Rocky. Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone, who struggles against the odds to write the screenplay and secure the opportunity to star in his own film. The biographical drama explores the determination and risks that helped Stallone turn his vision into one of cinema's most enduring underdog stories.

November 19: Section 84, Gladiators and More

Section 84 (Hindi) - Amitabh Bachchan stars in Section 84, a Hindi courtroom drama thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee. The project brings Bachchan and Dasgupta together again for a thriller, although further details about the film's central case remain limited.

Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges (Tamil) - Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges offers a look at Ajith Kumar's life beyond cinema, focusing on his career as a professional motorsport endurance racer. Directed by A.L. Vijay, the documentary explores the discipline, preparation and mental strength required to compete on international racing circuits. It also follows the challenges faced by Ajith and his racing team.

Other releases: Malayalam action-comedy Bachelor Party D'eux, featuring Kunchacko Boban, Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko, is also scheduled for November 19. Telugu comedy ENE Repeat, starring Vishwak Sen, and Marathi family film Chikeezing are among the other releases listed for the date.

November 20: Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa, Pratap and More

Aakasamlo Oka Tara (Telugu) - Dulquer Salmaan stars in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film follows a girl from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut despite the doubts and obstacles surrounding her. A middle-class man becomes an important part of her journey as she pursues her ambition. Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan and Zachary Coffin are also part of the cast.

Suryaa (Hindi) - Sunny Deol headlines Suryaa, a crime thriller directed by M. Padmakumar. The story follows a retired police officer with a troubled past who becomes involved in a complex murder investigation. Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Manish Wadhwa, Tinnu Anand and Jisshu Sengupta also feature in the film.

Pratap (Hindi) - Amit Sadh stars in Pratap, an action drama and crime thriller directed by Sachin Saraf. He plays an encounter specialist police officer who finds himself caught between the demands of his profession and the law. Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji are also part of the cast.

Party Animals (Hindi) - Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, Party Animals is a comedy starring Viraj Ghelani, Soundous Moufakir, Arjun Tanwar and Alam Khan, among others. Described by its makers as a brainrot comedy, the film promises chaotic situations, questionable friendships and absurd humour.

Lambodhara 2.0 (Kannada) - Lambodhara 2.0, directed by Simple Suni, is a science-fiction social thriller featuring Kunal Kapoor, Anil Shetty and Saachi Bindra. It also marks Kunal Kapoor's Kannada cinema debut.

Kaali Kheti (Hindia) - It is a rural horror thriller starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam. Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film explores dark folklore, family secrets and generational curses against an isolated rural backdrop.

Other releases: Gujarati comedy-drama Ruff and Tuff Kanya, horror-comedy Shankarabharanna, sports film Jockey 42, Gujarati crime film Amdavad Diary (A Canal Case) and Punjabi drama Saintali are also listed for November 20.

November 26: Thiduk and Cosmic Samson

Cosmic Samson (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada) - Cosmic Samson is a fantasy superhero film directed by Abhijith Joseph, with Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role. The story follows a pizza delivery worker who is unexpectedly pulled into a mysterious fantasy realm, setting him on an extraordinary adventure.

November 27: Gunmaaster G9, Mysaa, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and More

Gunmaaster G9 (Hindi) - Emraan Hashmi headlines Gunmaaster G9, an action-romantic thriller directed by Aditya Datt. He plays Eshwar, a family man and devotee who takes on a violent underworld syndicate to protect his loved ones. Genelia Deshmukh, Avneet Kaur and Aparshakti Khurana also star in the film. Himesh Reshammiya reunites with Hashmi and Datt for the music.

Mysaa (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) - Rashmika Mandanna headlines Mysaa, a period action-adventure drama directed by Rawindra Pulle. Set in the world of the Gond tribes, the film follows a fierce woman on an emotional and high-stakes quest. Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram and Rahul Ravindran are also part of the cast.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya (Hindi) - Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in a romantic family drama. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. Known for placing family relationships and romance at the centre of his films, Barjatya returns with a story aimed at audiences who enjoy relationship-driven dramas.

Haindava (Telugu) - Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas stars in Haindava, a Telugu fantasy mystery thriller directed by Mahesh Chandra. He plays K. Balaram IPS, a police officer who questions religious beliefs but becomes caught up in a mystery surrounding a centuries-old Dasavatara temple. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon, J.D. Chakravarthy, Saurabh Sachdeva and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Rudhirvana (Kannada) - Rudhirvana is a folk-horror thriller that explores an ancient conflict involving Goddess Chamundeshwari and demonic forces, alongside themes of environmental destruction and human greed. Directed by Narasimha G., the film is scheduled for November 27.

King of Salangpur (Gujarati) - Devotional drama King of Salangpur, directed by Prashant Deshaval, explores the spiritual history of the Salangpur Hanuman Temple and the story associated with Gopalanand Swami.

Focker-in-Law (English) - Hollywood comedy Focker-in-Law is scheduled to release on November 27. The film follows Greg Focker as he navigates new family complications when his son Henry gets engaged, bringing another round of generational clashes and in-law chaos. Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande and Skyler Gisondo feature in the cast. The film continues the franchise's mix of awkward family situations and comedy.

November Theatrical Releases: A Month of Diverse Stories

November's theatrical lineup spans mythological epics, action thrillers, science-fiction dramas, comedies and family entertainers. Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to be one of the month's biggest attractions, while Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa, Mysaa and Gunmaaster G9 will bring a mix of regional and Hindi cinema to theatres. With international films and several regional releases rounding out the calendar, audiences will have plenty of choices throughout the month.

Read More

  1. Yash Explains Why Ramayana Makers Are Confidently Talking About Its Rs 4000 Crore Budget
  2. 'Not Carbon Copy Of Joseph': M Padmakumar On What Makes Sunny Deol's Suryaa Different From Original Malayalam Hit
  3. From Rashmika's Mysaa To Aneet's Shakti Shalini: Upcoming Women-Led Action Movies Set To Shake Up The Screen

TAGGED:

NOVEMBER THEATRICAL RELEASES 2026
MOVIES RELEASING IN NOVEMBER 2026
RAMAYANA PART 1 RELEASE DATE
FILMS IN NOVEMBER
THEATRE RELEASES NOVEMBER

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