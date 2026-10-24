ETV Bharat / entertainment

November Theatrical Releases 2026: Ramayana, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Suryaa And More Coming Up Next Month

Hyderabad: Just a week remains before October comes to an end, and the month has delivered plenty of entertainment for movie lovers. Jailer 2 has emerged as one of the month's biggest box office performers, crossing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Now, with Diwali approaching, November promises another exciting lineup of theatrical releases.

From the much-anticipated Ramayana: Part 1 to Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Sunny Deol's Suryaa, several films across languages and genres are set to arrive in cinemas. Here's a date-wise look at the movies releasing in November 2026.

November 6: Ramayana, Scene, Mookuthi Amman 2 and More

Ramayana: Part 1 (Hindi) - Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1, also known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, alongside Ravi Dubey. The film brings the Indian epic to the big screen, exploring the journey of Lord Ram and Sita, their love, exile and the challenges that shape their destiny. With a prominent cast and a large-scale mythological setting, the film is among November's most anticipated releases.

Godzilla Minus Zero (Japanese and English) - Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero continues the story of Godzilla Minus One, bringing back the terrifying monster for another destructive confrontation. The film follows the Shikishima family as they face a new threat from Godzilla. Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Jun Kunimura and Masami Nagasawa feature in the cast.

Scene (Tamil) - Suriya's Scene is an upcoming action-comedy thriller directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil directorial debut. The film also stars Naslen, Silambarasan TR and Nazriya Nazim and is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment. Blending action, comedy and thriller elements, the film is scheduled to release during the Diwali period.

Mookuthi Amman 2 (Tamil) - Nayanthara returns as the titular deity in Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C. The devotional fantasy thriller follows Mookuthi Amman's efforts to protect a young prince from a dangerous new force after his mother sacrifices her life to save him. Unlike the first film's satirical approach, the sequel is expected to feature a grander fantasy setting, divine action and visual effects.

Appa Kutty (Tamil) - Appa Kutty, directed by Mu. Maran, is an action drama about a father who faces dangerous circumstances to protect his daughter, with Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani among the cast members.

Moonwalk (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) - Moonwalk starring Prabhu Deva and directed by Manoj NS, features music by A.R. Rahman and also stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan.

Other releases listed for November 6 include the Malayalam comedy-horror film Kushpu and the Telugu horror thriller Hatah.

November 11: Ghost Soldier

Ghost Soldier (English) - Directed by William Eubank, Ghost Soldier is an action thriller starring Jim Caviezel, Garret Dillahunt, Olivia Thirlby and Shea Whigham. The story follows a weapons systems engineer and former Green Beret who protects his Wyoming neighbours from a ruthless corporation threatening their community. The film combines action with a fight against powerful corporate interests.

November 12: Bouma, Aadi Anant and More

Bouma is a Malayalam thriller featuring Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya, Vineeth and Revathi Sharma. Aadi Anant stars Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, while Half Love, featuring Shalini Gaur and Vikas Mishra, explores romance. Fantasy film Super Gennie, starring Mukesh Suthar and Arya Sarkar, is another release listed for the date.

November 13: I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky (English) - Directed by Peter Farrelly, I Play Rocky tells the story behind the making of the 1976 Hollywood classic Rocky. Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone, who struggles against the odds to write the screenplay and secure the opportunity to star in his own film. The biographical drama explores the determination and risks that helped Stallone turn his vision into one of cinema's most enduring underdog stories.

November 19: Section 84, Gladiators and More

Section 84 (Hindi) - Amitabh Bachchan stars in Section 84, a Hindi courtroom drama thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee. The project brings Bachchan and Dasgupta together again for a thriller, although further details about the film's central case remain limited.

Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges (Tamil) - Gladiators: In Pursuit of Challenges offers a look at Ajith Kumar's life beyond cinema, focusing on his career as a professional motorsport endurance racer. Directed by A.L. Vijay, the documentary explores the discipline, preparation and mental strength required to compete on international racing circuits. It also follows the challenges faced by Ajith and his racing team.

Other releases: Malayalam action-comedy Bachelor Party D'eux, featuring Kunchacko Boban, Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko, is also scheduled for November 19. Telugu comedy ENE Repeat, starring Vishwak Sen, and Marathi family film Chikeezing are among the other releases listed for the date.