ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Nothing On A Film Set Is Predictable': Aakuti Director Snigdha P. Roy Gets Candid Ahead Of NYIFF Premiere

Unlike many films inspired by personal incidents, Aakuti began with a single visual moment in Snigdha's imagination. "The idea of Aakuti came from a space of curiosity rather than a specific incident or personal experience," she said, adding, "One day, an image suddenly flashed in my mind - a child sitting and drawing something. She looked unhappy, as if there was a huge burden on her shoulders." That image slowly became the emotional core of the story.

For Snigdha, the recognition is not just exciting, but deeply emotional. The filmmaker, who previously worked as an editor on projects like Netflix's Class and Amazon's First Act, is now introducing audiences to a deeply intimate story about grief and healing. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Snigdha spoke about the idea behind Aakuti, working with child actors and why she loves stories built around human emotions.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Snigdha P. Roy is stepping into the global spotlight with her debut feature film Aakuti, which is set to have its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2026 on May 30. The film has also earned two major nominations at the festival: Best Debut Film and Best Child Actor for young performer Kavisha Mahanta.

Aakuti director Snigdha P. Roy on working with child actor Kavisha Mahanta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The film follows eight-year-old Lakhi, played by Kavisha Mahanta, who struggles with the loss of her mother. Her father tries to help her process grief while silently dealing with his own heartbreak. Even from its first glimpse, Aakuti appears to focus more on emotions and silences rather than loud dramatic moments.

Aakuti filmmaker Snigdha P. Roy opens up on grief, silence and storytelling (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Snigdha admitted that hearing about the film's world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival was an unforgettable moment. "It's an honour to showcase our passion and hard work to a global audience. I'm really eager to see how diverse audiences connect with the film emotionally," she said. The recognition is especially meaningful because Aakuti marks her debut feature film as a director. The project was also selected earlier for the Film Bazaar Recommends section at Waves Film Bazaar 2025, adding to its growing festival journey.

Aakuti director Snigdha P. Roy on working with child actor Kavisha Mahanta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

One of the biggest highlights around the film has been the appreciation for child actor Kavisha Mahanta, who has already earned a nomination for Best Child Actor. Snigdha had nothing but praise for the young performer. "Kavisha is a phenomenally gifted actor with a maturity beyond her age," she shared. Instead of putting pressure on the child actor, the filmmaker said she chose a softer and more natural directing process.

Aakuti director Snigdha P. Roy on working with child actor Kavisha Mahanta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Talking about the challenges of making her debut feature, Snigdha said filmmaking constantly teaches patience and adaptability. "The biggest learning experience was realising that absolutely nothing on a film set is ever completely predictable," she admitted. From changing weather to location problems, she said every day brought a new obstacle. But instead of fearing unpredictability, she slowly learned to embrace it.

When asked about her future as a filmmaker, Snigdha made it clear that emotional storytelling will remain central to her work. Her films, she explained, will continue exploring "the subtle layers between people" and focus on emotions that often remain unspoken.