'Saathi Salaam' Folk Singer Sawan Khan Dabdi Dies At 70
Artists say Sawan Khan Dabdi's demise is an irreparable loss to the Manganiyar community and the world of folk music.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Folk artist Sawan Khan Dabdi, who shot to fame with his popular song 'Saathi Salaam', passed away due to kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday evening. His last rites were performed at his native Dabbi village on Tuesday. He is survived by three sons.
Seventy-year-old Sawan Khan, a resident of Dabdi village in Jaisalmer, had been suffering from a serious liver ailment for a long time. On Monday, when his condition worsened, he was brought to Jawahar Hospital, Jaisalmer, where he breathed his last during treatment.
Sawan Khan was among the few folk artists who got the opportunity to perform on the prestigious platform of Coke Studio. He was the first artist from Jaisalmer to be invited to this platform. The song 'Saathi Salaam', which he sang there, became popular worldwide and brought him global recognition. He also sang 'Taqdeer Takht Chadhayo' in the film 'Highway'.
Sawan Khan inherited his musical inspiration and legacy from his father, Roze Khan, who was also a well-known singer. He began practising folk tunes from childhood and later became one of the leading singers of Sindhi Kalam and Rajasthani folk music. Hailing from the Manganiyar community, Sawan Khan was one of the artists who played a key role in reinventing Sindhi Kalam and Marwari folk tunes. He leaves behind a rich cultural heritage.
Sawan Khan travelled across 50 countries, performing Sindhi Kalam and Marwari folk songs. He possessed a special command over Sindhi bhajans and Sufiana Kalam. His popular songs, including 'Umar Madu', 'Mitho Kanglo', and 'Rangar Chain' are widely sung in gatherings. His songs have also garnered millions of followers on social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.
Former minister Shale Mohammad condoled Sawan Khan's death on social media. "The news of the demise of the famous folk artist Sawan Khan Dabhadi who introduced the folk culture of Jaisalmer with his melodious voice is very sad. His departure has caused irreparable loss to the folk art world. May Allah grant the deceased a high abode in Jannatul Firdous and give the family the strength to endure this pain," he wrote on Facebook.
His demise has saddened folk artists and music lovers in western Rajasthan. Artists say the folk music world has lost an important voice with his death. He will always be remembered for his simplicity, Sufi style, and the depth of Sindhi singing. Folk artists say Sawan Khan Dabdi's passing is an irreparable loss to the Manganiyar community and the world of folk music.
