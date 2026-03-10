ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Saathi Salaam' Folk Singer Sawan Khan Dabdi Dies At 70

Jaisalmer: Folk artist Sawan Khan Dabdi, who shot to fame with his popular song 'Saathi Salaam', passed away due to kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday evening. His last rites were performed at his native Dabbi village on Tuesday. He is survived by three sons.

Seventy-year-old Sawan Khan, a resident of Dabdi village in Jaisalmer, had been suffering from a serious liver ailment for a long time. On Monday, when his condition worsened, he was brought to Jawahar Hospital, Jaisalmer, where he breathed his last during treatment.

Sawan Khan was among the few folk artists who got the opportunity to perform on the prestigious platform of Coke Studio. He was the first artist from Jaisalmer to be invited to this platform. The song 'Saathi Salaam', which he sang there, became popular worldwide and brought him global recognition. He also sang 'Taqdeer Takht Chadhayo' in the film 'Highway'.