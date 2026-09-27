ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Not This Year': Karan Wahi Shuts Down Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard Rumours, Clears Viral 'Wild Card' Post

Hyderabad: Television actor Karan Wahi has finally addressed the speculation around his possible entry into Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant. The actor clarified that he is not entering the current season and explained that a social media post about a "Wild Card" card had nothing to do with the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

The speculation began after Karan shared an Instagram story featuring UNO cards. The card closest to him carried the words, "UNO mein mera fav card - Wild Card". Since Bigg Boss 20 was already airing, the post quickly caught the attention of fans, who wondered if it was a hint about his entry into the show. The rumours gained further attention because Karan's reported former girlfriend Uditi Singh is currently a contestant on the show. Uditi has also spoken about their past relationship inside the house.

Karan has now cleared up the confusion. During an Instagram "Ask Me A Question" session, a fan directly asked him if he was going to enter Bigg Boss as a wildcard. Responding to the speculation, Karan explained that he was simply talking about his favourite UNO card. "I was talking about UNO… my favourite card. Tumlog ko bhi chill nahi hai life mei. Har chiz ka matlab kuch aur banana hota hai. I am not coming into Bigg Boss…atleast not this year," he said.

In another response, the actor was even more direct about the rumours, making it clear that he is not joining the current season. The speculation, however, did not come only from the UNO post. Earlier this month, Karan had appeared in a vlog with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant Avinash Mishra, where the possibility of him entering Bigg Boss was discussed. At the time, Karan had suggested that a stint on the reality show was possible.

"I want to be in the spotlight," he had said while discussing what could come next after Khatron Ke Khiladi. He had also indicated that he would decide about Bigg Boss later. Meanwhile, Uditi has also addressed the possibility of Karan entering the show. During a conversation with Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer and Aman Gandhi, she said that his presence would not affect her. "Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota," Uditi said, adding that she had moved on from the relationship.

Uditi and Karan were reportedly together for over two years before their relationship ended in 2022. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Uditi revealed that they had once been serious about their future and had even discussed marriage. She became emotional while recalling that phase, with fellow contestants comforting her.