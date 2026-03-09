ETV Bharat / entertainment

Not Prabhas Or Amitabh, THIS Actor Allegedly Took The Biggest Paycheck In Kalki 2898 AD

Speaking in an interview with a newswire, Yugi Sethu said that Kamal Haasan reportedly received around Rs 150 crore for his role in the film. He explained that the actor had initially been given a 20-day call sheet for the shoot. Based on this, Yugi jokingly told Kamal that he had become the highest-paid actor in India, earning nearly one million dollars per day.

Hyderabad: The sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD impressed audiences with its massive scale, futuristic visuals and star-studded cast. The film featured big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. But according to a recent claim, none of them were the highest-paid actor in the film. Filmmaker and actor Yugi Sethu recently revealed that veteran star Kamal Haasan may have earned the biggest paycheck for the film. His statement has surprised many fans because Kamal Haasan appeared only briefly in the first part of the movie.

However, the story took an even more surprising turn. According to Yugi, when he thanked the film's producer C. Aswani Dutt for making Kamal the highest-paid actor, the producer corrected him. Dutt reportedly said that Kamal Haasan had actually shot for only about 10 days. This would mean the actor effectively earned about two million dollars per day for the project.

In the film, Kamal Haasan plays the powerful antagonist Supreme Yaskin. His character is shown as a mysterious and ruthless ruler of a dystopian world called the Complex. Even though his appearance in the first film is limited, the story strongly hints that his role will become much bigger in the sequel. The movie was directed by Nag Ashwin and became one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters in recent years. With its huge budget, grand sets and high-end visual effects, the film attracted global attention.

Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the film also featured several other popular actors. But Kamal Haasan's short yet impactful role stood out and left audiences curious about what will happen next. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan's market value has also seen a strong rise in recent years. His comeback film Vikram was a massive success and reportedly earned around Rs 400 crore worldwide. The film helped re-establish him as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

Work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has already begun. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan even shared photos from the set, showing that he and Kamal Haasan will be working together again after many years.