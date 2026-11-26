Not King Or Maatrubhumi But Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Tops IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies List
Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha tops IMDb's most anticipated Indian movies chart, beating Shah Rukh Khan's King and Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: With several big-ticket films lined up for release, including Shah Rukh Khan's King and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, the race for audience attention is heating up. However, it is Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha that has emerged as the most anticipated Indian movie on IMDb's latest popularity chart.
The biographical musical drama has secured the top spot on IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows list, ahead of some of the biggest upcoming releases. Eetha currently commands a 30.8 percent real-time popularity share, putting it comfortably ahead of its competitors. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha features Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer. The film traces the journey of the folk artist, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Maharashtra's most recognised names in traditional theatre. Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Akshara Singh, Neha Sargam and Anant Joshi are also part of the cast.
King and Maatrubhumi trail behind Eetha
Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's King and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, two major upcoming films with considerable star power, have failed to claim the top position on the chart.
King, directed by Siddharth Anand, occupies the fourth spot with a 10.4 percent popularity share. The action thriller brings SRK back in an action-packed avatar, with Suhana Khan playing a young woman from the criminal underworld whom his character mentors. Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the ensemble cast.
Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan, is placed at the sixth position with a 6.5 percent share. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is based on the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash and depicts the courage of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Salman plays an Indian Army commander, with Chitrangda Singh also featuring in the film. Interestingly, Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release on the same day as Eetha, December 4, setting up a major box-office clash.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases tomorrow but trails Eetha
Another interesting entry on the list is Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which has secured the fifth position with a 9.2 pc popularity share. The film is set to release in theatres tomorrow, November 27, but its buzz on IMDb is still considerably lower than that of Eetha, which is arriving a week later.
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the family romantic comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The film follows a reluctant bachelor whose father decides to arrange a swayamvar to find him a suitable bride. With its familiar Rajshri-style family drama and romance, the film marks another outing in the director's signature storytelling space.
What are the other films on IMDb's list?
The second position belongs to Cousin Isha, which has a 20.6 pc popularity share. The upcoming romantic drama stars Vikrant Rai, Surbhi Talodiya and Riya Kapoor. It follows a small-town sweet-shop owner's son whose life takes an unexpected turn when his modern, city-bred cousin arrives.
At number three is Gunmaaster G9, with an 11.2 pc share. The action thriller features Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Aditya Datt, it follows a dairy farmer forced to confront his violent past when a dangerous gang threatens his family and loved ones. The film also reunites Aditya Datt, Emraan Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, nearly two decades after Aashiq Banaya Aapne.
The remaining positions in the top 10 are occupied by Mayan - Chapter 1 at number 7, Cosmic Samson at 8, Merri Boys at 9 and Idupu Kayitham at 10.