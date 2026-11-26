ETV Bharat / entertainment

Not King Or Maatrubhumi But Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Tops IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies List

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha tops IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies list ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: With several big-ticket films lined up for release, including Shah Rukh Khan's King and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, the race for audience attention is heating up. However, it is Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha that has emerged as the most anticipated Indian movie on IMDb's latest popularity chart.

The biographical musical drama has secured the top spot on IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows list, ahead of some of the biggest upcoming releases. Eetha currently commands a 30.8 percent real-time popularity share, putting it comfortably ahead of its competitors. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha features Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer. The film traces the journey of the folk artist, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Maharashtra's most recognised names in traditional theatre. Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Akshara Singh, Neha Sargam and Anant Joshi are also part of the cast. King and Maatrubhumi trail behind Eetha Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's King and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, two major upcoming films with considerable star power, have failed to claim the top position on the chart. King, directed by Siddharth Anand, occupies the fourth spot with a 10.4 percent popularity share. The action thriller brings SRK back in an action-packed avatar, with Suhana Khan playing a young woman from the criminal underworld whom his character mentors. Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the ensemble cast. Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan, is placed at the sixth position with a 6.5 percent share. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is based on the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash and depicts the courage of the 16 Bihar Regiment. Salman plays an Indian Army commander, with Chitrangda Singh also featuring in the film. Interestingly, Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release on the same day as Eetha, December 4, setting up a major box-office clash.