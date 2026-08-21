ETV Bharat / entertainment

Not Akshay Kumar, This 74-Year-Old Actor Holds Record For Most Theatrical Releases In A Decade With 37 Films

Films such as Bramayugam, Kannur Squad, Kaathal: The Core, Rorschach and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam show the range of his recent work. He has repeatedly taken on characters that challenge the idea of what a leading man should look like or play at his age. Mammootty's career itself spans more than five decades and over 400 films. His journey began with an uncredited appearance in Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971, long before he became one of Malayalam cinema's defining stars.

At 74, Mammootty continues to work with the energy of an actor much younger than him. His 37 theatrical releases in the 2016-2026 period put him comfortably at the top of the list. What makes the number more striking is the variety of films he has chosen. Mammootty has moved between commercial cinema, crime thrillers, family dramas and experimental projects without settling into one familiar image.

Most movies done by an actor in the last decade (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The list, which counts films where actors played the lead or primary antagonist while excluding supporting cameos and direct-to-OTT releases, offers an interesting picture of how Indian cinema has changed over the past 10 years. Malayalam and Tamil stars dominate the rankings, while Akshay Kumar remains the biggest Bollywood name among the most prolific actors.

Hyderabad: When it comes to being on demand on the big screen, few Indian actors can match Mammootty. The Malayalam cinema legend has emerged as the most prolific Indian actor of the last decade, with an astonishing 37 theatrical releases between 2016 and 2026.

His achievements extend well beyond the number of films. He is a four-time National Film Award winner for Best Actor and has won the Kerala State Film Award 11 times. In 2026, he was also conferred the Padma Bhushan, adding another major national honour to a career that already includes the Padma Shri.

Vijay Sethupathi follows closely

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi occupies the second spot with 34 theatrical lead releases. Known to fans as "Makkal Selvan", Sethupathi has built a reputation for moving easily between realistic dramas, commercial entertainers and unconventional characters. His filmography has also crossed language barriers, with prominent roles in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.

His journey to stardom was far from conventional. Before becoming a leading actor, he worked several jobs, including as a phone booth operator and fast-food cashier, and later moved to Dubai to work as an accountant. His breakthrough came with Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, followed by a remarkable run that included Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Soodhu Kavvum. He later added major projects such as Maharaja, Viduthalai and Jawan to his filmography.

Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood's charge

Akshay Kumar is the highest-ranked Bollywood actor, with 32 theatrical releases during the period. He shares the number with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas. For an actor who has been in the industry for more than three decades, the figure reflects the work ethic that has long been associated with Kumar. He has moved from action films to comedy, social dramas, patriotic stories and large-scale entertainers.

His recent run includes Kesari, Sooryavanshi, Sky Force, Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle. He has also continued to experiment with different genres, with Priyadarshan's psychological thriller Haiwaan expected to see him take on a darker role. Kumar's position also highlights a major change in Bollywood. While he remains prolific, many mainstream Hindi stars have reduced their theatrical output in recent years, choosing longer production schedules and bigger-scale projects.

The rest of the top 9

Kunchacko Boban ranks third with 33 films, underlining Malayalam cinema's remarkable presence on the list. Tovino Thomas follows with 32, matching Akshay Kumar's tally. Asif Ali has 28 theatrical lead releases, while Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have 27 each. Rajkummar Rao is the other Bollywood representative in the top nine, with 25 films. The numbers reveal a clear pattern. Six of the nine most prolific actors come from Malayalam cinema, while Tamil cinema also has a strong presence through Vijay Sethupathi.

What the numbers say about Indian cinema

The list is not simply about who has made the most films. It reflects different production cultures across India's film industries. Malayalam cinema's relatively lean production structures and shorter schedules have allowed major stars to work on several films each year. At the same time, actors such as Mammootty have shown that high output does not necessarily mean repeating the same formula. Bollywood, meanwhile, appears to be moving towards fewer but larger theatrical projects, with longer production timelines and greater emphasis on scale.