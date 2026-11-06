ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nora Tells Court About 1st Contact With Sukesh: 'His Wife Booked Me For Chennai Event In 2020'

New Delhi: Actor Nora Fatehi on Friday told a Delhi court that she was introduced to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by his wife, Leena Paulose, over the phone after she participated in an event in Chennai in December 2020. She appeared as a listed witness before Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving Chandrasekhar.

Fatehi told the court that she was called by the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) of Delhi Police in relation to the investigation and was enquired about Leena and Sukesh.

Sharing how she came to meet Leena and Sukesh, she said, "In December 2020, I was booked for an event in Chennai and Leena Paulose was the organiser. She booked me through an agency in the name of Exceed Entertainment. I was booked as an artiste for a charity event. I met Leena Paulose for the first time at the event itself,” the actor said.

Fatehi said that she was a Canadian citizen who had been working in Indian films since 2014, and that presently her work was managed by Dharma and T-Series. “As per procedure, me being a foreigner, if anyone wants to book my services as an artiste, they have to go through the management company, and the payment is also made to the company.

"In the present case for the Chennai event, I did not get any fee; however, the travelling expenses, staff cost, hair and make-up artist were taken care of by the person who booked us, and we stayed in a five-star hotel for one night,” Nora said. She said her employer at that time was T-Series and employees from Exceed Entertainment took care of the entire event in Chennai.

“When I was getting ready for the event, the team informed me that Leena, along with her family members, wanted to meet me. Thereafter, they came to my room with two videographers and other people. They were also carrying some gifts. Leena introduced herself as the owner of Nail Artistry Salon,” she said.