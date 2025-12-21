ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nora Fatehi's Car Hit By Drunk Driver, Actress Safe: Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a minor car accident in Mumbai around 4 pm while heading to the Sunburn Festival.

According to Mumbai Police, a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle, but she sustained no injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and her condition is stable. Despite the incident, she chose to perform at the festival. "She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody," said Mumbai Police.