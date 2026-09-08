ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Nora Fatehi's Social Media Video Hurt Aviation Company? Firm Files Rs 3 Crore Defamation Suit

According to the court filing, Nora was travelling from Mumbai to Jaipur in December last year aboard a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft. During the journey, she reportedly recorded videos from inside the chartered plane and shared them on her Instagram account. The aviation company has alleged that the actor's comments were "derogatory and reckless" and had a direct impact on its commercial operations.

Dunes Aviation has moved a Gandhinagar court against Nora Fatehi over videos in which she allegedly described the aircraft she was travelling in as a "miniature", a "toy" and a "Lego airplane". The matter is scheduled to be heard by Senior Civil Judge R Agarwal on September 25.

Hyderabad: Nora Fatehi's social media presence appears to have landed her in legal trouble. An aviation company has filed a Rs 3 crore civil defamation suit against the actor, alleging that her remarks about a chartered aircraft severely damaged its reputation and affected its business.

Dunes Aviation claimed that Nora's strong social media reach further amplified the damage caused by the videos. With more than 4.6 crore followers on social media, the company argued that her comments reached a large audience and affected public perception of the aircraft and the company. In its suit, Dunes Aviation described the statements as "reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis".

The company has further claimed that it witnessed a 15-20 per cent drop in bookings following the posts, along with an increase in cancellations. It alleged that the videos caused "serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact" to its business. Defending the aircraft, the company told the court that the Cessna Citation CJ2 was a standard aircraft and was appropriately sized for the journey undertaken by the actor. It also maintained that the aircraft was fully DGCA-certified, airworthy and lawfully operated under a valid NSOP.

Apart from seeking Rs 3 crore in damages, Dunes Aviation has requested the court to direct the immediate removal of all social media content containing the remarks or references to the aircraft. The company has also sought a public clarification from Nora Fatehi.

On the work front, Nora is set to make her Tamil cinema debut with Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Kanchana 4. She was also last seen in the multilingual Kannada action-drama KD: The Devil, directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty.