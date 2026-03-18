'Hold Filmmakers Accountable, Not Artists': Nora Fatehi Finally Reacts To Sarke Chunar Backlash
Nora Fatehi addresses the Sarke Chunar controversy; says she warned makers, urges the public to hold filmmakers, not artists, accountable for objectionable content.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has finally reacted to the controversy regarding the song Sarke Chunar from the upcoming film KD: The Devil. Nora has urged people to hold filmmakers responsible rather than targeting artists.
In a video message on Wednesday, Nora clarified her stand on the controversy regarding the song, saying she was not aware of the Hindi version, which has sparked widespread backlash over its lyrics and visuals.
"If it bothers you so much, then you need to hold the filmmakers and the people behind the content accountable, not the artists," Nora said, addressing the criticism.
The actor explained that she had originally shot the song three years ago in Kannada, titled Sarse Ninna. She said she does not understand the language and depended entirely on the makers for translation during the shoot. According to her, nothing inappropriate was communicated to her at that time.
Nora added that she was unaware that a Hindi version, Sarke Chunar, would later be created with controversial lyrics. She claimed that the Hindi version was made without her approval.
However, she revealed that when she first heard the Hindi track at a launch event, she immediately sensed trouble. "When they played the Hindi version, I knew this would not be okay. I told the director it would attract backlash," she said.
The actor also stated that she chose to distance herself from the project after raising her concerns. She pointed out that she did not promote the song after that.
The controversy around Sarke Chunar intensified after its release, with many viewers criticising its lyrics and choreography as vulgar. The issue reached Parliament, where the Information and Broadcasting Ministry assured that action had been taken. Following the backlash, the Hindi version of the song was removed from YouTube.
Nora also expressed concern about how artists are often blamed for decisions they do not control. She said that performers, especially those without strong industry backing, have limited power over final content decisions. "We artists don't have much control in such situations. If you only target us, it is counterproductive," she added.
Retro rhythm. Electrifying moves. Unstoppable swagger🔥— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) March 14, 2026
The song release event is happening today at 5:05 PM at AMB Cinemas 🔊 releasing on @aanandaaudio. Stay tuned! | KDTheDevil#SarseNinnaSeragaSarse - KANNADA#SarkeChunarTeriSarke - HINDI#JaripeyNaathoPandagaJaripey -… pic.twitter.com/74rxTOTpuB
She further urged the media and audiences to name and question the people who actually create and approve such content. According to her, this is the only way to bring accountability and prevent similar controversies in the future.
Meanwhile, the song has faced criticism from several quarters. Singer Armaan Malik and organisations like the All India Cine Workers Association and the National Human Rights Commission have raised objections. Lyricist Raqueeb Alam also reportedly flagged concerns over possible censorship issues earlier.
Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil stars Sanjay Dutt and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30. Despite the ongoing controversy, the film's release plans remain unchanged.
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