ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Hold Filmmakers Accountable, Not Artists': Nora Fatehi Finally Reacts To Sarke Chunar Backlash

Hyderabad: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has finally reacted to the controversy regarding the song Sarke Chunar from the upcoming film KD: The Devil. Nora has urged people to hold filmmakers responsible rather than targeting artists.

In a video message on Wednesday, Nora clarified her stand on the controversy regarding the song, saying she was not aware of the Hindi version, which has sparked widespread backlash over its lyrics and visuals.

"If it bothers you so much, then you need to hold the filmmakers and the people behind the content accountable, not the artists," Nora said, addressing the criticism.

The actor explained that she had originally shot the song three years ago in Kannada, titled Sarse Ninna. She said she does not understand the language and depended entirely on the makers for translation during the shoot. According to her, nothing inappropriate was communicated to her at that time.

Nora added that she was unaware that a Hindi version, Sarke Chunar, would later be created with controversial lyrics. She claimed that the Hindi version was made without her approval.