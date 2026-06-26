Nora Fatehi And Kapil Sharma Names Used To Scam Gujarat Businessman Of Rs 1.41 Crore
An event organiser in Surat, Gujarat was defrauded of Rs 1.41 crore with fake promises of shows featuring Arijit Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Kapil Sharma.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Surat: A fraud worth Rs 1.41 crore was uncovered in Surat, Gujarat, where an event organiser was duped using fake promises of Bollywood star shows. The prime accused was arrested in Mumbai.
Citing a complaint, police said the accused, Aninda Netai Seal, and his associates allegedly gained the complainant’s trust by showing photographs with prominent Bollywood celebrities and artists.
“The accused lured the complainant by promising a live show featuring Arijit Singh and collected Rs 11 lakh as a token amount. Later, claiming the Arijit Singh show was not feasible, they proposed shows with Nora Fatehi and Kapil Sharma, eventually collecting over Rs 1.43 crore,” police said.
The accused also convinced the complainant to spend a significant sum on hotel reservations and other costs.
“The accused defrauded the complainant by generating fake invoices under the company name ‘Base 52 Entertainment', being blocked despite its GST number being blocked. When the complainant demanded a refund, the accused threatened to kill him instead of returning the money,” police said.
A case has been registered by the Surat Utran Police under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and the probe has begun. “Based on technical surveillance and intelligence, the prime accused, Aninda Netai Seal (aged 53), has been arrested from the Andheri (West) area of Mumbai and has taken steps to bring him to Surat. Efforts to locate other individuals involved in the crime are currently underway,” police added.
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