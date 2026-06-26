ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nora Fatehi And Kapil Sharma Names Used To Scam Gujarat Businessman Of Rs 1.41 Crore

Surat: A fraud worth Rs 1.41 crore was uncovered in Surat, Gujarat, where an event organiser was duped using fake promises of Bollywood star shows. The prime accused was arrested in Mumbai.

Citing a complaint, police said the accused, Aninda Netai Seal, and his associates allegedly gained the complainant’s trust by showing photographs with prominent Bollywood celebrities and artists.

“The accused lured the complainant by promising a live show featuring Arijit Singh and collected Rs 11 lakh as a token amount. Later, claiming the Arijit Singh show was not feasible, they proposed shows with Nora Fatehi and Kapil Sharma, eventually collecting over Rs 1.43 crore,” police said.