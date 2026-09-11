No Trailer For The Paradise; Nani Says Film Is Actually A Beautiful Mother-Son Story
The Paradise will skip a theatrical trailer, while Nani says the film is an emotional mother-son story beyond its intense action-packed world.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nani and the team of The Paradise have decided not to release a trailer before the film hits theatres. The update was shared during the film’s press meet, where Nani also spoke about the story and said that the film is not simply a violent action drama. According to the actor, The Paradise is a beautiful mother-son story.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise has created a lot of interest with its intense posters, teasers and gritty world. The film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and features Nani in a raw and intense role. However, Nani explained during the press meet that there is much more to the film than its action and violent-looking visuals.
The actor said that The Paradise is a “revolutionary emotional film” and that the relationship between a mother and her son is an important part of the story. Sonali Kulkarni plays Nani’s mother in the film, while Nani plays a character named Jadal. Their relationship forms an important emotional layer in the story.
The film follows a community that has been pushed aside by society and is fighting for basic rights and dignity. Jadal rises from this community and becomes a leader who decides to fight against the system. While his journey involves rebellion and action, the story also looks at his relationship with his mother and the emotions behind his choices.
The makers have now chosen to keep most of the story away from the audience before the theatrical release. Nani confirmed that there will be no trailer for The Paradise. Instead, the team wants audiences to discover the film and its world directly in theatres.
The decision is expected to keep the film’s major story points a secret and increase curiosity around Nani’s character. It also gives the audience a chance to experience the film without knowing too much about what happens in the story.
The Paradise marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after their successful film Dasara. The upcoming film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, while Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist in his Telugu debut. The cast also includes Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander, The Paradise is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on September 24, 2026. The film will be released in Telugu along with several dubbed languages.