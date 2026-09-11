ETV Bharat / entertainment

No Trailer For The Paradise; Nani Says Film Is Actually A Beautiful Mother-Son Story

No Trailer For The Paradise, Nani Says Film Is Actually A Beautiful Mother-Son Story ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nani and the team of The Paradise have decided not to release a trailer before the film hits theatres. The update was shared during the film’s press meet, where Nani also spoke about the story and said that the film is not simply a violent action drama. According to the actor, The Paradise is a beautiful mother-son story. Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise has created a lot of interest with its intense posters, teasers and gritty world. The film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and features Nani in a raw and intense role. However, Nani explained during the press meet that there is much more to the film than its action and violent-looking visuals. The actor said that The Paradise is a “revolutionary emotional film” and that the relationship between a mother and her son is an important part of the story. Sonali Kulkarni plays Nani’s mother in the film, while Nani plays a character named Jadal. Their relationship forms an important emotional layer in the story.