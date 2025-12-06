ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Imax Format For The Raja Saab': Makers 'Pushing Hard' For Special-format Shows As Avatar 3 Claims All Slots

Taking to X, the distributor mentioned that due to the exclusivity window, it is impossible for IMAX to support The Raja Saab. Prathyangira Cinemas wrote, "Due to the exclusive 4-week contract between #Avatar3 and IMAX, @IMAX is unable to support #TheRajaSaab. So there will be no IMAX format for this film. Grab all available PLF, DBOX, and other specialty formats. Even those formats are tied up with Avatar 3 for 4 weeks, but as always, we’re pushing hard to secure as many special-format shows as possible."

Hyderabad: There is some disappointing news for fans of actor Prabhas, as his upcoming romantic horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, will not be released in IMAX format. The news comes after Prathyangira Cinemas, the film's overseas distributor, confirmed that filmmaker James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has secured a four-week contract with IMAX, blocking out all competing films during that period.

The reason behind the clash is the films' release schedules. While Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for a global rollout on December 19, 2025. The Raja Saab is slated to hit the silver screens on January 9, 2026. This has placed the Prabhas starrer squarely within IMAX's exclusivity window for the Hollywood movie.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas alongside other actors, including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sanjay Dutt. Prabhas, who has mostly delivered action-packed roles, will offer viewers a different avatar in the movie, which blends romance, horror, and comedy.

Interestingly, even as premium-format troubles continue, the makers of The Raja Saab have already opened advance bookings in the US. Several reports suggest that ticket prices for the movie are surprisingly higher than those for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash has begun advance sales for its IMAX shows in India, with ticket prices in Delhi touching Rs 2,400 for premium 3D formats. The film, set a year after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, is about the further adventures of Jake Sully and Neytiri. It follows what happens when the family is faced with a new danger from the Ash People of the Mangkwan clan, whose fiery leader Varang teams up with Quaritch for a new war on Pandora.