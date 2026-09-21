ETV Bharat / entertainment

No Film Denied Permission For Screening At Keralam Festival, Some Under Review: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said no film had been denied permission for screening at the upcoming International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam (IDSFFK), asserting that several films are under consideration and awaiting review by different authorities.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry's clarification came after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described the reported denial of permission to 31 films at the 18th edition of IDSFFK as an "assault on the freedom of expression" and urged Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to intervene.

"Permission has not been denied to any film for screening in the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam. Six films have been requested to provide more detailed synopses. Depending on the subject of the films, some have been sent to various sectoral authorities for their review," the ministry said in a post on X.

Union government sources said the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, which organises the festival, had submitted 347 films for exemption from certification requirements. Of these, exemption has been issued for 291 films, while 24 films are already certified and therefore do not require such exemption, sources said.

They said 20 films have been referred to the Ministry of External Affairs for a no-objection certificate, one to the Ministry of Defence, four to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and one to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for clarification. Detailed synopses and screeners have been sought for another six films, they said.

The figures provided by the government sources account for 32 films that have either been referred to other authorities or for which additional details have been sought. Controversy erupted after Keralam Culture Minister P C Vishnunadh said 31 films selected for the festival had not been granted permission for screening.

Vishnunadh, however, also said the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry had not communicated that permission for the films was being denied. According to him, the Centre had sent the Academy a list of films granted permission, while the remaining 31 had not received clearance yet. Joining the row, Tharoor, the Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, said he was "shocked to learn of the denial of permission" for the 31 films.