Nivin Pauly Tired Of Benz Shoot Delays, Says He Couldn't Change Look For Nearly A Year
Nivin Pauly revealed that Benz's repeated shooting delays have forced him to maintain the same hairstyle and beard for nearly a year.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nivin Pauly is frustrated with the constant postponement of his Tamil film Benz, which is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The actor revealed that he has been unable to change his hairstyle and beard for nearly a year because he still has around 30-35 days of shooting left for the film.
Nivin spoke about the delay while promoting his latest Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit on Rekha Menon’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, the host noticed that the actor had maintained a similar look across his recent films and asked if it was because of the ‘Nivin Pauly factor.’
Nivin explained that the reason was his commitment to Benz. “I can’t change my look due to my commitment to Benz, the Tamil film. There was a proper agreement for it that I had to maintain my appearance. We began shooting for it last year, and it keeps getting postponed,” he said.
The actor has appeared in the same look in films including Sarvam Maya, Baby Girl, Prathichaya and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, he said the delay has now become frustrating as he has other Malayalam projects to work on.
When the host pointed out that Nivin had managed to release Malayalam films despite the delay, the actor said he still could not change his look because a major portion of Benz remains to be completed.
“Now, for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and another recently launched film, I couldn’t change my look because I still have 30-35 days of shooting left. Nothing seems to be moving. I’m tired of calling them about this. Guys, at least after watching this interview, please make a decision and complete the film,” Nivin said.
Benz was announced in 2024 with Raghava Lawrence as the lead. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Nivin was later introduced as the antagonist, Twin Fish Walter.
The film is part of the LCU, which also includes Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. Ravi Mohan and Samyuktha are also part of the cast. However, Benz is yet to get a release date.
Nivin is currently shooting for a Malayalam film with Rukmini Vasanth and Aju Varghese. He also has Ram’s Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, featuring Soori and Anjali. His film Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara, is also awaiting release.