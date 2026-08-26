ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nivin Pauly Tired Of Benz Shoot Delays, Says He Couldn't Change Look For Nearly A Year

Hyderabad: Nivin Pauly is frustrated with the constant postponement of his Tamil film Benz, which is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The actor revealed that he has been unable to change his hairstyle and beard for nearly a year because he still has around 30-35 days of shooting left for the film.

Nivin spoke about the delay while promoting his latest Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit on Rekha Menon’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, the host noticed that the actor had maintained a similar look across his recent films and asked if it was because of the ‘Nivin Pauly factor.’

Nivin explained that the reason was his commitment to Benz. “I can’t change my look due to my commitment to Benz, the Tamil film. There was a proper agreement for it that I had to maintain my appearance. We began shooting for it last year, and it keeps getting postponed,” he said.

The actor has appeared in the same look in films including Sarvam Maya, Baby Girl, Prathichaya and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, he said the delay has now become frustrating as he has other Malayalam projects to work on.