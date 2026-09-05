ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nivin Pauly Says Age-gap Romance Worked For Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Hyderabad: Nivin Pauly is basking in the success of his latest release Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (BKU). The film directed by Premalu fame Girish AD hit screens during Onam and has grossed over Rs 220 crore worldwide in just 13 days. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has become Nivin's biggest box-office hit so far.

In a recent interview with a webloid, Nivin attributed BKU's success to the team's collaborative effort. "Yes, this is my biggest hit so far. All credit goes to the team, especially director Girish AD. It was a wonderful script." Nivin, 41 is paired romantically with Mamitha Baiju, 25, in the film. Talking about what worked in the film's favour, Nivin shared what resonated well with audiences, particularly families. "The age-gap romance, the packaging, the humour… everything landed," actor opined.

He said another important factor that boosted BKU at the box office is the strategic release timing. "Producers Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Pothan of Bhavana Studios locked an Onam release much earlier, and family audiences lapped it up," Nivin shared.