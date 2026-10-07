ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Tops 2026 Non-Hindi OTT Charts

Hyderabad: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has achieved another major milestone after its release on streaming. The Malayalam romantic comedy has emerged as the most-watched non-Hindi film in India during its opening weekend on streaming in 2026, according to Ormax StreamView.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has also earned another major record. It has been named the most-liked theatrical film in India across languages in 2026, with an Ormax Power Rating (OPR) of 92. The rating highlights the strong response the film received from audiences during its theatrical run.

The film recorded 5.4 million views during its opening weekend on JioHotstar. The figure is based on unique audiences in India who watched the film for more than 30 minutes across all its language versions. The streaming data covers the period from October 2 to October 4.

The latest streaming numbers show that the film’s popularity has continued even after its successful run in theatres. Released on August 21, the film became a major Malayalam blockbuster and attracted audiences with its simple story, humour, romance and family emotions.

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly as Justin and Mamitha Baiju as Ashley. The story follows Ashley, who moves with her family to a new neighbourhood and gets to know Justin, her older neighbour. Their relationship slowly develops while they deal with family expectations, community gossip and other challenges.

The film is built around the idea of a close-knit neighbourhood and family relationships. The title also refers to the ‘Kudumba Unit’ system followed in many Kerala Catholic communities, where families from the same neighbourhood come together for prayers and community activities.

The film’s success has also been credited to its fresh story and treatment. Producer Fahadh Faasil had earlier spoken about how the film’s age-gap romance, humour and honest storytelling connected with audiences. He also praised Girish A.D., Nivin Pauly and the entire team for presenting the story in the right way.

Produced by Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Vinay Forrt and Bindu Panikkar.