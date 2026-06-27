Nivin Pauly's 50th Film Titled Vijayam; Reunites Him With Premam Director Alphonse Puthren After 11 Years
Nivin Pauly's 50th film is titled Vijayam, reuniting him with Premam director Alphonse Puthren after 11 years.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is over for fans of actor Nivin Pauly and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren. The makers have officially revealed the title of Nivin Pauly's 50th film, Vijayam, along with a four-minute teaser.
The film marks the third collaboration between Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren after their successful films Neram (2013) and Premam (2015). It is also their first project together in 11 years since Premam.
Instead of a regular title reveal, the makers released a teaser that plays out like a short film. It begins with Alphonse Puthren waiting by the roadside for someone to give him a lift. While waiting, he spends time taking close-up photographs of ants and insects. Soon, Nivin Pauly arrives on a sports bike, dressed in a stylish biker outfit. He tells Puthren that he has been searching for him for a long time because they have "work to do." The video then reveals the title Vijayam.
The teaser also gives fans a glimpse of Nivin in a rugged new look, which hints that the film could feature stylish action and high-energy moments. However, the makers have not revealed any details about the story.
Alphonse Puthren has written, directed and edited Vijayam. The film is jointly produced by Tonson Tony, Sunil Ramady and Nivin Pauly under his home banner, Pauly Jr Pictures.
If you fall - remember who you are - do it again 💪🏼— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 27, 2026
Presenting the first look poster in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi of #Vijayam
A film by @puthrenalphonse ❤️
Announcement Teaser - https://t.co/voFBkzUdLL #malayalamcinema #alphonseputhren pic.twitter.com/yX0YBBjIg7
The reunion is significant because Premam became one of the biggest Malayalam films of its time and earned cult status across South India. Their first collaboration, Neram, was also praised for its fresh storytelling and helped establish Puthren as a filmmaker. Fans are now hoping that Vijayam will recreate the magic of the director-actor duo.
Nivin Pauly has several other films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a romantic comedy with Mamitha Baiju and Benz, where he plays the antagonist in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and Dear Students, a campus comedy-drama co-starring Nayanthara.