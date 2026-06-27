ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nivin Pauly's 50th Film Titled Vijayam; Reunites Him With Premam Director Alphonse Puthren After 11 Years

Hyderabad: The wait is over for fans of actor Nivin Pauly and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren. The makers have officially revealed the title of Nivin Pauly's 50th film, Vijayam, along with a four-minute teaser.

The film marks the third collaboration between Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren after their successful films Neram (2013) and Premam (2015). It is also their first project together in 11 years since Premam.

Instead of a regular title reveal, the makers released a teaser that plays out like a short film. It begins with Alphonse Puthren waiting by the roadside for someone to give him a lift. While waiting, he spends time taking close-up photographs of ants and insects. Soon, Nivin Pauly arrives on a sports bike, dressed in a stylish biker outfit. He tells Puthren that he has been searching for him for a long time because they have "work to do." The video then reveals the title Vijayam.