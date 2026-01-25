ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nithiin Teams Up With VI Anand For Ambitious Sci-Fi Film

The makers described the film as a new and different experience. While sharing the update, the production house wrote, "An unheard-of story. An experience never felt. The most ambitious sci-fi tale yet from the dynamic duo Nithiin and director VI Anand. Shoot begins soon." The project is currently titled #Nithiin36. A poster released along with the announcement shows a dark silhouette of Nithiin. He is seen smoking, and the line "No Body. No Rules" is written on the poster. The tagline suggests that the film will break usual rules and explore a different world.

Hyderabad: Actor Nithiin has announced his next film, which will be directed by VI Anand. The film will be a sci-fi thriller and is being produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The announcement was made on Sunday and has caught the attention of fans.

Director VI Anand also shared the news on social media and spoke about the project. He wrote, "With immense gratitude, announcing my 8th film. Thankful to the industry and audience who have always stood by me. Excited to collaborate with talented actor Nithiin garu on this sci-fi entertainer." He also thanked the producers for supporting the film.

Nithiin shared the same poster and expressed his excitement. He wrote, "No Body… No Rules. The rules of reality just changed. Very eager to start this journey with my brother VI Anand and the Srinivasaa team." VI Anand is known for making films with strong ideas and unique concepts. He has earlier directed Appuchi Gramam in Tamil and Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona in Telugu. His films often mix suspense, emotion, and fantasy, which makes this new project interesting.

Nithiin was last seen in the film Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu. The film released last year and marked the return of actress Laya to the screen. Though the film had mixed responses, Nithiin's performance was noticed. With this new sci-fi film, the actor is expected to explore a fresh role. The makers have not yet shared details about the rest of the cast or technical crew. They have only confirmed that the shooting will begin soon. More updates are expected in the coming weeks.