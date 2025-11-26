ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Scary, Liberating, Mind-Numbing': Nitesh Tiwari Opens Up On Making Ramayana Starring Ranbir Kapoor

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari opened up about the creative intensity behind creating India's most ambitious visual-effects film, calling the process "scary, liberating, and mind-numbing all at the same time". Speaking at the WAVES Film Bazaar in Goa, Tiwari delved into the effort of making his upcoming movie Ramayana, which he says demands the kind of visual storytelling that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's top VFX productions.

The director revealed that the film's massive scale is matched only by the responsibility of envisioning one of India's most sacred epics. "Ramayana deserves to be told in the grandeur it deserves... something visually so stunning that it becomes a benchmark for the whole world." That expectation, he said, was overwhelming in the beginning. "It took me two years to come to terms with the fact that I was making such a big film... Today I'm very comfortable, but it wasn't easy, and we are still one year away from the release of the first part."

A large part of this journey evolved in collaboration with one of the world's most prominent VFX companies, Prime Focus. Tiwari called the process "scary, liberating, and mind-numbing all at the same time" and mentioned how the team immersed itself in a five-year journey of virtual production, motion capture and world-building.