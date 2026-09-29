ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Casting Lord Rama Was Almost Next To Impossible': Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra On Why Ranbir Kapoor Was Chosen For Ramayana

Hyderabad: Casting Lord Ram for Ramayana was never going to be a simple task. The character carries a deep cultural and emotional connection for millions, making the choice of actor one of the biggest decisions for director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. In a new behind-the-scenes video, the team opened up about why Ranbir Kapoor eventually emerged as their choice to play the iconic character.

The BTS video also features Arun Govil, who plays King Dashrath in the film and remains closely associated with the role of Ram after playing the character in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Govil spoke about what he saw in Ranbir. "Normally, you wouldn't expect a superstar to come and touch your feet. But he always does it," Govil said, while explaining why he felt Ranbir suited the role. He added that among the current generation of young stars, Ranbir is the "closest fit" to play Lord Ram.

Nitesh Tiwari admitted that finding the right actor for Lord Ram was almost impossible. "Casting Lord Rama was almost next to impossible. All we could do was try," the director said. Film's producer Namit Malhotra played an important role in the casting decision. He suggested Ranbir's name citing the actor's 'sincerity'.

Ranbir, meanwhile, spoke about the responsibility he felt while taking on the character. He recalled Govil as the iconic Ram and revealed the one thought from him that stayed with him, and that is, Ram's greatest strength was not his bow and arrow, but his ability to forgive. For Ranbir, playing Ram was therefore not simply another acting assignment. "This isn't a role, or merely an exciting role in a movie. This is a responsibility," he said. He also spoke about a principle from a Vedic text, "Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah", which he said kept reminding him about the character and the values associated with him.

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, offered another perspective on Ranbir's casting. She recalled the image of Ram she had seen in childhood, a slender figure with his head slightly tilted towards his bow, standing beside a petite Sita. "Now, suddenly, I could see that Rama that I could see in my childhood and I was awestruck," Sai said. She also felt that the simplicity associated with Ram could be seen in Ranbir's eyes. Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman, also features in the BTS video as the cast speaks about bringing the epic to the screen.

The film's preparation has involved an international team, with action director Terry Notary training Ranbir in body language and movement. Ranbir also worked with action director Guy Norris on key sequences. The actor said the international team's interest in the emotional side of Ram surprised him. He recalled that his focus every day was not simply on becoming worthy of the role, but on being worthy of the faith people had placed in the story.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend release date and more

The first part of Ramayana has now been officially titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The makers have confirmed that the film will release worldwide on November 6, 2026, including IMAX and premium large-format screens. The two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil plays King Dashrath. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027.