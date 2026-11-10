Nitesh Tiwari Claims No. 1 Spot On IMDb's Trending People In India, Beats SRK, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash
In India, we are used to seeing actors on top of trending lists. Directors rarely get that kind of love. But this week IMDb's Trending People In India list is different with Nitesh Tiwari at the top.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: IMDb India has just released its fresh Trending People in India list and the No. 1 spot belongs to none other than Nitesh Tiwari, the director of Ramayana. What makes this notable is that he has surpassed major film stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Shah Rukh Khan to secure the top position. Nitish popularity is driven by public interest surrounding his latest release Ramayana.
Have a look at the full list to realise just how big this moment is for Nitesh.
The Full Top 10 This Week
- Nitesh Tiwari
- Keerthy Suresh
- Shraddha Das
- Sai Pallavi
- Faisal Malik
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Yash
- Ranbir Kapoor
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Ravi Dubey
The man who directed Ramayana is trending more than the Rama, Ravana, Sita and Lakshman of his own film. He is trending more than even King Khan who has a film coming up. This does not happen often. Directors usually stay behind the camera. But this week the audience has put the director right in front.
Why Is Everyone Searching For Nitesh Tiwari?
IMDb's list is not decided by critics or by studios. It is decided by what people are actually searching for. The list is based on page views from over 250 million people who visit IMDb every month. If lakhs of people suddenly look up one person, check his old films, read about his next project, or watch his trailer again, that person climbs the list.
And right now, everyone wants to know more about Nitesh Tiwari who is at the helm of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana which is mounted on a massive scale of Rs 4000 crore. Envisioned as duology, Ramayana is the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema.
Ramayana: Part One released this Diwali and amassed a massive Rs 663 crore worldwide in its first 5 days. People watched it, loved it, argued about it, and then apparently went straight to IMDb to ask one question: Who is director of Ramayana?
From IIT To Directing India's Biggest Film Yet
Nitesh was not born into films. He was born in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh and studied Metallurgy at IIT Bombay. Before moving to films, he worked in advertising industry for nearly 18 years.
He started his filmmaking career in 2011 with Chillar Party. It was a small children film which won him the National Award. Then came Bhoothnath Returns with Amitabh Bachchan and everything changed when he directed Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016. The story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters still holds an 8.3 rating on IMDb and earned more than Rs 2,000 crore worldwide.
He followed it with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore in 2019, another 8.3 rated film on IMDb. It is a warm story about college friends that people still rewatch today. So when people search for him now, they do not just find Ramayana but find a track record of films that have found a place in millions of hearts for over a decade.
In India, we are used to seeing actors on top of trending lists. Directors rarely get that kind of love. But this week is different. Four of the top 10 names are from Ramayana itself: Nitesh at No. 1, Sai Pallavi at No. 4, Yash at No. 7, Ranbir Kapoor at No. 8, and Ravi Dubey at No. 10. That means half the list is owned by one film and at the top of that film's team is the director.
It shows that audiences are no longer just following stars. They are following storytellers. They want to know who is behind the camera, who chose this cast, who decided how Ram would look, how Ravana would walk, how Sita would feel.
Read More