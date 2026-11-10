ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nitesh Tiwari Claims No. 1 Spot On IMDb's Trending People In India, Beats SRK, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash

Nitesh Tiwari Claims No. 1 Spot On IMDb's Trending People In India ( Photo: IASN/Film Poster )

Hyderabad: IMDb India has just released its fresh Trending People in India list and the No. 1 spot belongs to none other than Nitesh Tiwari, the director of Ramayana. What makes this notable is that he has surpassed major film stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Shah Rukh Khan to secure the top position. Nitish popularity is driven by public interest surrounding his latest release Ramayana.

Have a look at the full list to realise just how big this moment is for Nitesh.

The Full Top 10 This Week Nitesh Tiwari Keerthy Suresh Shraddha Das Sai Pallavi Faisal Malik Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Yash Ranbir Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Ravi Dubey The man who directed Ramayana is trending more than the Rama, Ravana, Sita and Lakshman of his own film. He is trending more than even King Khan who has a film coming up. This does not happen often. Directors usually stay behind the camera. But this week the audience has put the director right in front. Why Is Everyone Searching For Nitesh Tiwari? IMDb's list is not decided by critics or by studios. It is decided by what people are actually searching for. The list is based on page views from over 250 million people who visit IMDb every month. If lakhs of people suddenly look up one person, check his old films, read about his next project, or watch his trailer again, that person climbs the list. And right now, everyone wants to know more about Nitesh Tiwari who is at the helm of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana which is mounted on a massive scale of Rs 4000 crore. Envisioned as duology, Ramayana is the most expensive film ever made in the history of Indian cinema.