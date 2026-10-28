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Nitesh Tiwari Addresses AI Use Allegations At Ramayana LA Premiere - Watch

Nitesh Tiwari with Ramayana leading stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash ( Photo: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Director Nitesh Tiwari has addressed conjecture around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in his much-anticipated mythological drama Ramayana: Part 1. The director spoke to the media during Ramayana's world premiere at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Speculations were rife about the makers of Ramayana deploying AI technology to dub the film in multiple languages. Speaking at the Ramayana's LA premiere, Tiwari explained the use of AI in the film: "As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists. AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to lip sync."

Tiwari's clarification comes after Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra shared how the international versions of the film have been created using Brahma AI. His statement triggered discussions online as many alleged that the makers have used AI beyond dubbing. Some even suspected the use of AI in performances and also in visual effects of the film, which is handled by Namit's multiple Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG (Double Negative) in collaboration with Prime Focus Studios. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash at Ramayana premiere in LA (Photo: Getty Images) Speaking about the LA premiere of Ramayana, the team including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi graced the screening at the David Geffen Theatre. For the unversed, the David Geffen Theatre is a prestigious venue preferred by Hollywood's leading filmmakers for their high-profile movie premieres. The 3D screening of Ramayana was attended by Hollywood celebrities, filmmakers, and international press. Some celebrities were also seen arriving in Indian attire to grace the event. Elated with the film's US screening, Namit Malhotra said that the Ramayana premiere in LA is more about credibility than creating curiosity around the film. Team Ramayana during photo op at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)