Nine Years Of Yash And Radhika: From Awkward Co-Stars To Life Partners, What Brought Them Together

Work kept bringing them together. First on television. Then in films like Moggina Manasu, Drama, and later, the much-loved Mr. & Mrs. Ramachari. With every project, their bond grew. They moved from co-stars to friends who laughed easily, talked freely, and understood each other's silence without effort. Their onscreen chemistry translated naturally off screen, but neither rushed the moment.

Hyderabad: Today marks nine years since Kannada superstar Yash and actor Radhika Pandit exchanged vows, but their story started much earlier. In 2004, they were young actors reporting to the set of the Kannada TV serial Nanda Gokula. They barely spoke. Each assumed the other carried too much attitude. It was an unremarkable first meeting, and today it is one of South India's most adored couples.

For Yash, the realisation came slowly, almost shyly. He noticed he felt lighter around her. Radhika brought out a calm, happy side of him that he rarely saw in himself. For Radhika, it was the sense of ease. She could be herself with him - no filters, no pressure to impress. That warmth turned into affection, and affection quietly grew into love.

Yash's proposal could have belonged in one of his own films. He dropped hints for months, telling her he liked someone deeply. She even advised him on how to confess, unaware that she was the one he was speaking about. On Valentine's Day, he made a hamper with her favourite little things and left them in her car at a mall. She recognised the gesture instantly. Still, both kept silent. When he finally confessed over the phone, he waited six months for her answer.

The couple got engaged in Goa in August 2016 and tied the knot on December 9, 2016, in a traditional ceremony in Bengaluru. Life only grew sweeter. Their daughter, Ayra, arrived in 2018. Their son, Yatharv, followed in 2019. Nine years on, Yash and Radhika remain one of Kannada cinema's strongest couples.