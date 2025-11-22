ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Try Not To Make Mistakes': Nimrat Kaur On Meaty Part In The Family Man Season 3 And Her Film Choice

She added, “My character represents a woman who is strong, layered, and lives on her own terms. Such roles don't come often. Meera was a meaty character to play, and that’s why every response and every compliment coming my way feels extra special.”

Much like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Raji from season 2, Nimrat’s character was initially written as a man. Despite the complexity of the part, the actor said she never felt any pressure. “On the contrary, working on The Family Man 3 was a beautiful, exciting, and very inspiring challenge for me,” Nimrat told ETV Bharat.

Mumbai: After playing Inspector Bela Barot in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video and the wife of an IAF officer in Sky Force, Nimrat Kaur now crosses over to the other side of the fence with her latest outing, The Family Man 3. As Meera, she emerges as one of the key antagonists challenging Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari in the third installment of the spy-action thriller directed by Raj & DK.

Working alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, she said, was the cherry on top. “It’s a great honour to be part of the profound world created by Raj & DK." The appreciation she received from her seasoned co-stars, she said, was both an “honour." The Dasvi star furthers, "As an actor, I feel privileged to have watched their process from so close.”

Nimrat’s filmography is a blend of critically acclaimed and commercial roles. Coming from a non-filmy background, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry. As with most outsiders, her beginning was not easy. After a few small parts, she featured in Vasan Bala's Cannes-premiered Peddlers. The film, however, did not get a wide theatrical release. It was Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox that proved to be her breakout. She was effortless as Ila Singh opposite Irrfan Khan, and need we say the film made everyone sit and take notice of her talent. She was later seen playing the wife of an IAF officer in Airlift, and when she donned the uniform herself in The Test Case, the actress impressed critics and audiences alike with her role of Captain Shikha Sharma. Internationally, she was part of acclaimed series such as Homeland and Wayward Pines.

Reflecting on her choices, Nimrat said, “We try not to make mistakes, but mistakes do happen. Perfect work rarely happens.” Speaking about Meera, she added, “My character acts like a man in a woman’s body in that world. She is bold, decisive, and in control of her emotions.” With a laugh, she shared that the role also gave her fresh confidence in her abilities. “As an actress, I must be doing something right; otherwise, I wouldn’t have been trusted with such a bold and powerful character.”

The Family Man Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.