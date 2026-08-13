INTERVIEW | Nimish Ravi On Viswanath & Sons; Reveals What He Learnt From Suriya, Calls Dulquer Salmaan His 'Mentor'
Cinematographer Nimish Ravi discusses Viswanath & Sons, his experience working with Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan's mentorship, his filmmaking approach and upcoming projects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Malayalam cinematographer Nimish Ravi is once again gearing up to impress audiences with another visually spectacular film. He is the cinematographer of the upcoming romantic drama Viswanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya. The film is set to release in theatres on August 14. The project marks the reunion of Nimish Ravi and Venky Atluri after their successful collaboration on Lucky Baskhar, which starred Dulquer Salmaan.
Nimish, who has also worked on films such as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, spoke to ETV Bharat about how he joined Viswanath & Sons, his experience of working with Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan’s role in his career, his approach to cinematography and his ongoing projects, including Jai Hanuman and Lokah Chapter 2.
Q. This is your second film with Venky Atluri. How did you come on board with Viswanath & Sons?
- I worked with Venky Atluri on Lucky Baskhar. During the making of that film, we became very close friends. Because of that bond, he would often share details about his future projects with me.
When Venky decided to pitch Viswanath & Sons to Suriya, he later invited me to join the film after receiving a positive response from the actor. So, after Lucky Baskhar, the same team came together again for this film.
Q. The film has been made on a large scale. How did you approach it as a cinematographer?
- Even though Viswanath & Sons is a big-scale film, the emotions in the story are more important than the technical aspects. Before the shoot began, Venky clearly explained the screenplay and his vision to the technical team.
Most of our discussions were about how to make the emotions reach the audience effectively. I believe the screenplay itself tells us about the world, atmosphere and characters of a film. If we understand and follow the screenplay properly, we can create the right visuals. This is the approach I have followed in all my films.
Q. What was your experience of working with Suriya?
- The biggest thing that excited me about this film was the opportunity to work with Suriya. I have been his fan since childhood and grew up watching his films. When I started dreaming about cinema, Suriya was part of that dream world for me.
So, working with him was a very exciting experience. During the first two or three days of shooting, I had that excitement. But as the shoot progressed, those feelings went away. I became more focused on my job and started thinking only about how to present Suriya beautifully on screen.
Q. How was your experience of working with Suriya?
- Suriya is a role model for everyone. His dedication to his work taught me a lot. He is also very kind and simple with everyone on the set. Sometimes, you wonder how a person can be so simple despite being such a big star. He showed me how a technician should behave with other people on a set and, more importantly, how a person should treat his colleagues.
There is one emotional scene in the film that I had been waiting to shoot from the beginning. I cannot reveal which scene it is. When we shot it, everyone on the set became silent and watched Suriya’s performance.
For a moment, I even forgot that I was a technician. His ability to handle emotional scenes is amazing. I believe this scene will be widely discussed after the film’s release.
Q. How have you created the visual world of Viswanath & Sons?
- The film is about a billionaire. So, his world naturally has to look rich and classy. At the same time, we did not want to show unnecessary luxury.
Billionaires usually prefer what is called ‘silent fashion’. They do not always wear clothes with big logos or brands. Even their casual clothes have a classy look. We followed the same idea while creating the world of the character.
Every location, including the house, was designed according to his personality. Although the story is about a billionaire, the visuals are simple, quiet and classy rather than overly luxurious.
Q. What was it like working with the child in the film? What were the challenges?
- The child joined the sets when he was only three or four months old. By the time he completed the shoot, he was around one and a half years old.
After spending a few days with us, he started recognising everyone on the set. That made things easier. Shooting with children is usually difficult because their schedule becomes our schedule.
On most days, the child cooperated well. On some days, he did not want to shoot, and we simply had to wait for him. Sometimes he would get angry too. But once he had his milk or food on time, he would become calm again.
Q. There were many technicians from different languages on the film. How was the presence of Malayalis on the set?
- There were many Malayali technicians on the set. I speak Malayalam with Mamitha, who plays the female lead. The people working with me are also Malayalis.
Mamitha’s team has many Malayalis too. Production designer Banglan is also a Malayali, and his team consists of Malayalis. The director’s team has Telugu technicians. So, people from almost all major language backgrounds in India have worked on this film.
Q. You are moving from one film to another without much of a break. How do you manage this busy schedule?
- I have been working continuously on films. There are usually no long breaks between two projects. At present, I am shooting Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty.
Even though I move from one film to another, I get enough time to understand each project. We do not start shooting as soon as a film is discussed. There is time for research and preparation.
After Jai Hanuman, I will be working on Lokah Chapter 2. Discussions for the film have already started. So, although I get enough time to understand each film, I do not get much time to take a complete break between projects. Big films are not usually completed in one schedule. So, while working on one film, we can also discuss another project.
Venky had started talking to me about Viswanath & Sons when Lucky Baskhar was completed. Once he developed the story fully and became clear about the film, we started working together. Discussions with the director and other technicians help us understand and develop a film further.
The same is true for Lokah. We had discussions about that film for years before shooting began. One or two months before filming, we review everything again. Good pre-production makes the actual shoot much easier.
Q. Can you tell us about the first time you met Suriya and your experience of working with him?
- I first met Suriya during a look test for his character before the shooting of Viswanath & Sons. It took place at one of his properties in Chennai. We discussed the film and his character for several hours. Even though he is such a big star, we never felt that we were talking to a superstar. His simple nature made it feel like we were talking to a friend.
That quality also helps technicians. If we feel something is not right, we can openly tell him. If we want to change something, we can suggest it without hesitation. He gave us that freedom from the beginning and wanted everyone on the set to interact with him in the same way.
Q. How much has Dulquer Salmaan supported and influenced your career?
- If the name Nimish Ravi is now part of many big films, Dulquer Salmaan is a major reason for that. Everyone has a passion for cinema and works hard. But an artist also needs the right opportunity at the right time.
For me, Dulquer was that person. He gave me great support at an important stage of my career. I consider him my mentor. I speak to him not only about films but also about important things in my life. He is like a brother to me, and he has a special place in my career. After Lokah, the trust he showed in me by giving me a big project like Kurup was very important for my career.
Q. What is your approach when you frame and shoot a scene as a cinematographer?
- Using a camera, lens and lights is only one part of cinematography. Before shooting a scene, I read it carefully again. I try to understand what emotion the scene creates in me and what emotion we want the audience to feel.
For me, that is the basic idea of cinematography. It is not only about creating beautiful visuals. Every cinematographer has similar cameras, lenses and lights, but the emotions they need to express can be different.
My job is to find the best and most creative way to present those emotions to the audience. I enjoy this process very much. Sometimes actors also suggest how they want to perform a scene. Then I think about how to present that performance naturally to the audience.
Q. What can you tell us about Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma?
- The shooting of Jai Hanuman is currently in progress. That is all I can reveal at the moment. It is a very big film produced by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the biggest production houses in Telugu cinema.
It is the next film directed by Prasanth Varma after Hanu-Man, and Rishab Shetty plays the lead. We are using several technologies that have not been used in Indian cinema before. It is a very large project and is going through a big production process.