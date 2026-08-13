ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Nimish Ravi On Viswanath & Sons; Reveals What He Learnt From Suriya, Calls Dulquer Salmaan His 'Mentor'

Nimish Ravi On Viswanath & Sons; Reveals What He Learnt From Suriya, Calls Dulquer Salmaan His 'Mentor' ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Malayalam cinematographer Nimish Ravi is once again gearing up to impress audiences with another visually spectacular film. He is the cinematographer of the upcoming romantic drama Viswanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya. The film is set to release in theatres on August 14. The project marks the reunion of Nimish Ravi and Venky Atluri after their successful collaboration on Lucky Baskhar, which starred Dulquer Salmaan. Nimish, who has also worked on films such as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, spoke to ETV Bharat about how he joined Viswanath & Sons, his experience of working with Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan’s role in his career, his approach to cinematography and his ongoing projects, including Jai Hanuman and Lokah Chapter 2. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi (Photo: Special Arrangement) Q. This is your second film with Venky Atluri. How did you come on board with Viswanath & Sons? - I worked with Venky Atluri on Lucky Baskhar. During the making of that film, we became very close friends. Because of that bond, he would often share details about his future projects with me. When Venky decided to pitch Viswanath & Sons to Suriya, he later invited me to join the film after receiving a positive response from the actor. So, after Lucky Baskhar, the same team came together again for this film. Q. The film has been made on a large scale. How did you approach it as a cinematographer? - Even though Viswanath & Sons is a big-scale film, the emotions in the story are more important than the technical aspects. Before the shoot began, Venky clearly explained the screenplay and his vision to the technical team. Most of our discussions were about how to make the emotions reach the audience effectively. I believe the screenplay itself tells us about the world, atmosphere and characters of a film. If we understand and follow the screenplay properly, we can create the right visuals. This is the approach I have followed in all my films. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi (Photo: Special Arrangement) Q. What was your experience of working with Suriya? - The biggest thing that excited me about this film was the opportunity to work with Suriya. I have been his fan since childhood and grew up watching his films. When I started dreaming about cinema, Suriya was part of that dream world for me. So, working with him was a very exciting experience. During the first two or three days of shooting, I had that excitement. But as the shoot progressed, those feelings went away. I became more focused on my job and started thinking only about how to present Suriya beautifully on screen. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi (Photo: Special Arrangement) Q. How was your experience of working with Suriya? - Suriya is a role model for everyone. His dedication to his work taught me a lot. He is also very kind and simple with everyone on the set. Sometimes, you wonder how a person can be so simple despite being such a big star. He showed me how a technician should behave with other people on a set and, more importantly, how a person should treat his colleagues. There is one emotional scene in the film that I had been waiting to shoot from the beginning. I cannot reveal which scene it is. When we shot it, everyone on the set became silent and watched Suriya’s performance. For a moment, I even forgot that I was a technician. His ability to handle emotional scenes is amazing. I believe this scene will be widely discussed after the film’s release. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi (Photo: Special Arrangement) Q. How have you created the visual world of Viswanath & Sons? - The film is about a billionaire. So, his world naturally has to look rich and classy. At the same time, we did not want to show unnecessary luxury. Billionaires usually prefer what is called ‘silent fashion’. They do not always wear clothes with big logos or brands. Even their casual clothes have a classy look. We followed the same idea while creating the world of the character.