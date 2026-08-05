ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nikita Rawal Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Disgusting' Over Old Beef Remark, Says He's Unfit To Play Lord Ram

Nikita Rawal Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Disgusting' Over Old Beef Remark, Says He's Unfit To Play Lord Ram ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Actress Nikita Rawal has strongly criticised Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. Referring to the actor’s old statement about eating beef, she questioned whether he is the right person to play one of Hinduism’s most respected deities and even called for a boycott of the film until he apologises. Speaking on a podcast, Nikita said portraying Lord Ram is much more than just playing a character on screen. According to her, the role carries the faith and emotions of millions of people and should be handled with great responsibility. Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana (Photo: Team Ramayana) Questioning Ranbir Kapoor’s casting, she said, "This character is not for Ranbir Kapoor at all. Such a disgusting and characterless person, who eats beef and has said this publicly. What do you think that such a person will be able to understand the character of Rama?" The actress also criticised the makers of Ramayana for choosing Ranbir for the role. She said, "Giving this character to such a person, who is openly saying that he is eating beef, this is an insult to the faith, feelings and character of Rama." She further questioned why religious groups had not raised their voices over the issue.